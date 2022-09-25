Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
SU students using their talent to fight hunger
(WSYR-TV) — Students of Syracuse University’s School of Art are using their skills and creativity to give back to the community. This Friday, the school will take part in the “Empty Bowls Fundraiser” with Clayscapes Pottery to benefit local food pantries. The goal is to come...
iheartoswego.com
Patricia L. Gurney – September 26, 2022
Patricia L. Gurney, 74, a resident of Oswego passed away on September 26, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Cooley) Cusworth and was a graduate of Yuba High School in California. She was...
localsyr.com
Father who lost son to suicide donates $20,000 to Upstate Psychiatry High Risk Program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Psychiatry High Risk Program at Upstate Medical University received a generous $20,000 donation that will continue its mission to help prevent suicide. Robert Helfrich of Baldwinsville lost his 19-year-old son Zach Helfrich to suicide three years ago in 2019. His personal mission since his...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
Daily Orange
Boom Babies founder Lorraine Koury remembered as a ‘generous, dynamic leader’
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. A memorial for the late Lorraine Koury sits in the center of Boom Babies surrounded by delicate jewelry and prom dresses. In the largest photo, Koury wears a striped shirt with a bright pink oversized belt and bold jewelry — an outfit that was “quintessentially Lorraine,” said co-store manager MacKenzie Wilkinson.
localsyr.com
Mural dedicated to the life of Harriet Tubman unveiled in Auburn
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Harriet Tubman Booster Club hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the corner of Genesee and North Street in Auburn to unveil the finished Harriet Tubman mural on Saturday. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters have raised money to finish the mural on the Nolan Block Building.
localsyr.com
‘It’s really an event of hope.’ Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s held at SRC Arena
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease was held Saturday, September 25 at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College. It was a day for members of the community to show their support as the event raises awareness and funds to provide care and support for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their families, as well as helping to fund Alzheimer’s research each year.
wwnytv.com
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
iheartoswego.com
Olga M. Endres – September 22, 2022
Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food.
localsyr.com
Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
localsyr.com
Food Truck Festival taking over Fulton streets on October 22
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. “We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in our festival. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety...
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
cnycentral.com
Pumpkins and Pooches returns Saturday to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse is hosting its biggest event of the year on Saturday. The "Pumpkins and Pooches" event is taking place at 7268 Caswell Street in Syracuse. It will run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is meant for fall-themed fun,...
Heartbroken Son Looking for Late Mother’s Item Sold At Auction By Mistake
A heartbroken son is searching for his late mother's special planter that mistakenly got sold at auction. Can you help bring it back home where it belongs?. An estate sale was recently held at Mark Anken's parent's house on Turin Road in Rome New York. A planter with special meaning was inadvertently sold and Mark is hoping to get it back.
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's Paradise
New York State can often become overshadowed by the mecca of all things culture that is New York City. This megalopolis is hard to rival, but, many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry. It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open? This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River. When we first […]
localsyr.com
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Syracuse man was detained by law enforcement early Tuesday morning after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport. According to a tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the unnamed man was caught at a TSA checkpoint with...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse woman overcomes traumatic brain injury to help others
A Syracuse woman is turning one of the darkest pages in her family’s lives into a way to make a difference. This month, the Brain Injury Association of New York honored Kelly Thune, who after suffering a severe concussion in 2017 was forced to give up her career and home.
Lawmakers question why Syracuse needs $600K pilot program to modernize trash collection
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several Syracuse Common Councilors questioned a proposal to spend nearly $600,000 to bring in an outside company to run a pilot program to help modernize the city’s trash removal. The city believes the pilot program would help ensure its modern approach to trash day kicks off...
