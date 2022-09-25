ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

SU students using their talent to fight hunger

(WSYR-TV) — Students of Syracuse University’s School of Art are using their skills and creativity to give back to the community. This Friday, the school will take part in the “Empty Bowls Fundraiser” with Clayscapes Pottery to benefit local food pantries. The goal is to come...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Patricia L. Gurney – September 26, 2022

Patricia L. Gurney, 74, a resident of Oswego passed away on September 26, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Cooley) Cusworth and was a graduate of Yuba High School in California. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
OSWEGO, NY
Daily Orange

Boom Babies founder Lorraine Koury remembered as a ‘generous, dynamic leader’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. A memorial for the late Lorraine Koury sits in the center of Boom Babies surrounded by delicate jewelry and prom dresses. In the largest photo, Koury wears a striped shirt with a bright pink oversized belt and bold jewelry — an outfit that was “quintessentially Lorraine,” said co-store manager MacKenzie Wilkinson.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mural dedicated to the life of Harriet Tubman unveiled in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Harriet Tubman Booster Club hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the corner of Genesee and North Street in Auburn to unveil the finished Harriet Tubman mural on Saturday. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters have raised money to finish the mural on the Nolan Block Building.
localsyr.com

‘It’s really an event of hope.’ Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s held at SRC Arena

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease was held Saturday, September 25 at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College. It was a day for members of the community to show their support as the event raises awareness and funds to provide care and support for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their families, as well as helping to fund Alzheimer’s research each year.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Moose looking for love in Lorraine

TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
LORRAINE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Olga M. Endres – September 22, 2022

Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives.  John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Food Truck Festival taking over Fulton streets on October 22

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. “We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in our festival. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety...
FULTON, NY
WIBX 950

Heartbroken Son Looking for Late Mother’s Item Sold At Auction By Mistake

A heartbroken son is searching for his late mother's special planter that mistakenly got sold at auction. Can you help bring it back home where it belongs?. An estate sale was recently held at Mark Anken's parent's house on Turin Road in Rome New York. A planter with special meaning was inadvertently sold and Mark is hoping to get it back.
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry.   It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open?  This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River.   When we first […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse woman overcomes traumatic brain injury to help others

A Syracuse woman is turning one of the darkest pages in her family’s lives into a way to make a difference. This month, the Brain Injury Association of New York honored Kelly Thune, who after suffering a severe concussion in 2017 was forced to give up her career and home.
SYRACUSE, NY

