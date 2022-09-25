SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease was held Saturday, September 25 at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College. It was a day for members of the community to show their support as the event raises awareness and funds to provide care and support for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their families, as well as helping to fund Alzheimer’s research each year.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO