That must've been some darn good breakfast. Olivia Olson is only 16, and is just days into her junior year of high school. But when she took an official visit to Michigan over Labor Day weekend this month, she didn't feel any need to wait any longer. After breakfast the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, Olson told women's head basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico and the rest of her staff exactly what they were eager to hear — but also, honestly, what they were shocked to hear so soon.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO