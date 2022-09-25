Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
5-Star SF Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball for Red-Blue Game
As Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball puts focus on the recruiting class of 2024, 5-Star Small Forward Carter Bryant is set to visit for the Red-Blue Game. It wasn’t long ago that Arizona Basketball and Tommy Lloyd offered Carter Bryant was offered, and already the Wildcats are pulling out all the stops in recruiting the highly-touted 2024 five-star small forward.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s home game vs. Oregon
Not too early, not too late. Arizona’s Oct. 8 home game against the Oregon Ducks will kick off at 6 p.m. PT, with the game being shown on the Pac-12 Network. It will mark the third consecutive game the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are on the Pac-12 Network, following this past weekend’s 49-31 loss at Cal and the upcoming home game against winless Colorado. And like the matchup with the Buffaloes, it will start as the sun is going down in Tucson.
Former Wildcats defensive coordinator Tim Kish back on the sidelines
Former UArizona defensive coordinator heads the local chapter of a non-profit that helps award scholarships to local student athletes in need.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball to unveil new uniforms on Wednesday
The 2022-23 men’s basketball season begins in earnest on Friday when Arizona hosts its annual Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage. And it appears the Wildcats will be decked out in some new threads for that game. The UA tweeted a teaser video on Monday, one featuring former greats Sean Elliott and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Progress
5-star UA target Carter Bryant to visit for Red-Blue; new Wildcats unis coming Wednesday
Five-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant told On3.com he will visit Arizona this weekend, likely in time for the Wildcats' Red-Blue Game on Friday at McKale Center. While it's unclear if the Red-Blue Game will continue to be the major recruiting event it became under former UA coach Sean Miller -- with second-year coach Tommy Lloyd following a more selective recruiting strategy -- Bryant's expected presence is another significant sign in the Wildcats' effort to recruit him.
KGUN 9
Monsoon continues to hang on across southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon continues to hang on as just enough moisture stays over southern Arizona to keep some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The best chance of thunderstorms will occur to the south and southwest of Tucson, but the metro area does have a chance at seeing some rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
KGUN 9
Must haves for back-to-school season
TUCSON, Ariz. — Back-to-school season can be stressful for families getting back into the routine of things, especially the costs of making it all happen. Lifestyle expert Maggie Jackson joined the Morning Blend to chat about a few products which are great for this time of year. She brought...
The long history of the Longhorn Grill & Saloon
The unique restaurant entrance to the Longhorn Grill is a landmark that is undeniably "Absolutely Arizona."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunnyside class of 2023 to have most UArizona-bound seniors in school history
This year's class of graduating seniors will walk the stage at Sunnyside in May 2023 with 167 students accepted, marking the graduating class with the most UArizona-bound students.
KGUN 9
Hot, dry weather continues on Sunday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and dry weather continues to be the theme across much of Arizona this Sunday. With the end of Monsoon just a week away, storm chances are decreasing. Some storms hit near the Arizona-Mexico throughout the day, but the vast majority of the state stayed quiet.
momcollective.com
Day Trips We Love: Tucson
I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major Phoenix-based company to build near busy intersection of Marana
City leaders say Marana is the third fastest-growing community in Arizona. Its location along I-10 makes Marana a popular spot for commercial and industrial development.
Radio Ink
MEGA 97.1 Premiers In Tucson
IHeart has flipped a Tucson ‘Hot AC” station to ‘Latino Hits’. KMMA-FM has been rebranded to “MEGA 97.1.”. “Our decision to launch MEGA 97.1 is a recognition of the importance and vitality of Tucson’s Hispanic community, which accounts for over 45% of our population,” said Steve Earnhart, Southwest Area President. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Suzette Rodriguez, as she is well known in the community and previously on-air with our radio stations.”
KGUN 9
Scattered afternoon and evening storms continue through Friday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slight storm risks hang on through Friday. Today will be mostly sunny, with a few degrees of cooling. The best chance for rain will be mainly south and west of Tucson, with breezy outflow winds bringing a slim 10% chance of showers and storms to Tucson.
thisistucson.com
40 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
KOLD-TV
Northwest firefighters rescuing hikers near Dove Mountain
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest firefighters are working to rescue two hikers near the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort. First responders say they are at the Wild Burro Trailhead, planning to rescue a husband and wife on the trail. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were assessing the safest way...
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
KOLD-TV
Wings Over Broadway closes after four years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson restaurant Wings Over Broadway is closing its doors permanently this week, the owner recently announced. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the closure is largely due to road construction and the COVID-19 pandemic n recent years. The owner credited...
KOLD-TV
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 got quite a few questions as to why the “A” on “A” Mountain in downtown Tucson was brightly lit up in various colors the night of Monday, September 26. Turns out, it was to promote an upcoming...
Comments / 0