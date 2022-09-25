ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Fenton firefighters bring light on suicide awareness through campaign

FENTON, Mich. — Firefighters risk their lives everyday and another risk may not be so apparent, such as suicide. Fenton Fire Department (FFD) and departments across Michigan are wearing a suicide prevention shirt to bring awareness of the effects on mental health and suicide within the fire service. FFD...
Groundbreaking held for new fire training center in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Fire Training Center. The center will be located on the campus of the Genesee Career Institute (GCI) in Flint. GCI is the county’s career and technical education training center operated by...
Flint Community Schools to host first community forum of the school year

FLINT, Mich. — Flint Community Schools will host the first of four community forums for the 2022-2023 school year Thursday. Flint Community Schools posted a letter from Superintendent Kevelin Jones on Facebook with detailed information on the upcoming community forum. Each community forum will cover:. District vision/strategic plan. District...
Flint Police increasing pay for new recruits

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint Police Department announced increase in pay for new recruits. The department will now pay recruits $15/hour, an increase from $11/hour. The City hopes this will encourage more people to want to become police officers. You can watch the announcement below:. The City of...
Midland Police warn of police impersonation scam

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Police Department is warning the public of a new phone scam. The police say that someone has been calling Midland residents pretending to be Community Relations Officer Brennon Warren. Warren says that there have been several complaints from residents saying the caller said to pay...
Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders

MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
Hundreds of people visit apple orchard in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. - Sunday, hundreds of people visited Spicer’s apple orchard near Fenton, including our Mid-Michigan NOW crew. New links: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township. With only a few official days of fall left, families took time picking out pumpkins, taking photos, and...
July GHOST sting suspects have bond reset again during Monday arraignment

Three men arrested in early July during a human trafficking sting by Thumb Area sheriff’s offices and the Genesee County GHOST team were arraigned on Monday, September 26, with their bond being reset once more. The three men, Daniel Horetski, Kevin Manor and Jeremy Susalla, were released after their...
Job alert: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office hiring 911 dispatchers

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Help Ann Arbor area first responders rush to emergencies as a 911 dispatcher. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for dispatchers, also called communication officers, to work at Washtenaw Metro Dispatch. Dispatchers are responsible for directing 911 emergency calls and non-emergency...
Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Department responded to a vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Flint Township. According to Lt. Vanlente, the crash happened on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit just before 5:00 p.m. on September 24, 2022. Investigators say a black...
