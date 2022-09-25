Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
Fenton firefighters bring light on suicide awareness through campaign
FENTON, Mich. — Firefighters risk their lives everyday and another risk may not be so apparent, such as suicide. Fenton Fire Department (FFD) and departments across Michigan are wearing a suicide prevention shirt to bring awareness of the effects on mental health and suicide within the fire service. FFD...
nbc25news.com
Groundbreaking held for new fire training center in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Fire Training Center. The center will be located on the campus of the Genesee Career Institute (GCI) in Flint. GCI is the county’s career and technical education training center operated by...
nbc25news.com
MSP needs help identifying Flint suspect who allegedly threw concrete at troopers
FLINT, Mich. — Police need help identifying the suspect who allegedly threw a piece of concrete at Michigan State Police troopers and allegedly destroyed police property. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at around 12:45 a.m. during a gathering in a Sunoco gas station. The Sunoco...
nbc25news.com
Crime Stoppers: $2,500 reward leading to arrest on alleged murder of disabled veteran
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest on the alleged murder of Antonio Holloway. Antonio Holloway, 34, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022 around 2:00 a.m. Allegedly, two men arrived to Holloway's mother's birthday party uninvited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Flint Community Schools to host first community forum of the school year
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Community Schools will host the first of four community forums for the 2022-2023 school year Thursday. Flint Community Schools posted a letter from Superintendent Kevelin Jones on Facebook with detailed information on the upcoming community forum. Each community forum will cover:. District vision/strategic plan. District...
nbc25news.com
Parents struggle to find adequate child care as more facilities face staffing issues
Parents across Mid-Michigan struggle to find adequate child care as more facilities book out their waiting lists or have closed due to the pandemic. Daycare facilities all over mid-Michigan are facing a large staffing issue and it is forcing parents to scramble—looking for places to send their kids while they are at work.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police increasing pay for new recruits
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint Police Department announced increase in pay for new recruits. The department will now pay recruits $15/hour, an increase from $11/hour. The City hopes this will encourage more people to want to become police officers. You can watch the announcement below:. The City of...
nbc25news.com
Midland Police warn of police impersonation scam
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Police Department is warning the public of a new phone scam. The police say that someone has been calling Midland residents pretending to be Community Relations Officer Brennon Warren. Warren says that there have been several complaints from residents saying the caller said to pay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Family of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie file lawsuit against driver and owner of car
FLINT, Mich. - It has been seven months since the tragic death of Flint Police captain Collin Birnie. Now his family is suing the driver who has pleaded guilty in the crash and also the teen driver’s father who owned the car. Attorney Thomas Waun, with Johnson Law, is...
nbc25news.com
Portion of Linden Rd. to be resurfaced in Genesee County in October
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Road Commission is letting the public know of upcoming road work on Linden Rd. Resurfacing on Linden Rd. from the Livingston County line to the Linden City limits will begin on Monday, October 3. The expected completion date is October 12. The GCRC...
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
lansingcitypulse.com
Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders
MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan State Police trooper shot, in critical condition
According to police, the trooper was hit by an 'unknown suspect' and he was taken to the hospital where he is being evaluated.
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
nbc25news.com
Hundreds of people visit apple orchard in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. - Sunday, hundreds of people visited Spicer’s apple orchard near Fenton, including our Mid-Michigan NOW crew. New links: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township. With only a few official days of fall left, families took time picking out pumpkins, taking photos, and...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
July GHOST sting suspects have bond reset again during Monday arraignment
Three men arrested in early July during a human trafficking sting by Thumb Area sheriff’s offices and the Genesee County GHOST team were arraigned on Monday, September 26, with their bond being reset once more. The three men, Daniel Horetski, Kevin Manor and Jeremy Susalla, were released after their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Job alert: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office hiring 911 dispatchers
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Help Ann Arbor area first responders rush to emergencies as a 911 dispatcher. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for dispatchers, also called communication officers, to work at Washtenaw Metro Dispatch. Dispatchers are responsible for directing 911 emergency calls and non-emergency...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
nbc25news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Department responded to a vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Flint Township. According to Lt. Vanlente, the crash happened on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit just before 5:00 p.m. on September 24, 2022. Investigators say a black...
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
Comments / 0