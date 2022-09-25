FLINT, Mich. - Evangelist Franklin Graham is coming to Flint during the God Loves You Tour 2022. The event is free, family-friendly, and all are welcome. In addition to serving as president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Franklin Graham leads Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization with work in more than 170 countries and territories, including war-torn Ukraine and Puerto Rico, which was recently devastated by Hurricane Fiona.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO