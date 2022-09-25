Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
Fenton firefighters bring light on suicide awareness through campaign
FENTON, Mich. — Firefighters risk their lives everyday and another risk may not be so apparent, such as suicide. Fenton Fire Department (FFD) and departments across Michigan are wearing a suicide prevention shirt to bring awareness of the effects on mental health and suicide within the fire service. FFD...
nbc25news.com
Flint Community Schools to host first community forum of the school year
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Community Schools will host the first of four community forums for the 2022-2023 school year Thursday. Flint Community Schools posted a letter from Superintendent Kevelin Jones on Facebook with detailed information on the upcoming community forum. Each community forum will cover:. District vision/strategic plan. District...
nbc25news.com
51st Annual Freedom Banquet held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The NAACP Saginaw Branch held its 51st annual Freedom Fund Banquet Sunday. The event honored several young men and women who are doing good in the community and raised money to fund the Saginaw NAACP chapter. New links: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in...
nbc25news.com
Annual Community Outreach Car and Bike show held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw American Legion Post 4-39 held its annual Community Outreach Car and Bike show Sunday. The event is put on to raise money for Make-A-Wish, while also offering the community a glimpse of what the American Legion has to offer potential new members. 2nd Vice President,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Groundbreaking held for new fire training center in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Fire Training Center. The center will be located on the campus of the Genesee Career Institute (GCI) in Flint. GCI is the county’s career and technical education training center operated by...
nbc25news.com
Evangelist Franklin Graham coming to Crossroads Village
FLINT, Mich. - Evangelist Franklin Graham is coming to Flint during the God Loves You Tour 2022. The event is free, family-friendly, and all are welcome. In addition to serving as president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Franklin Graham leads Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization with work in more than 170 countries and territories, including war-torn Ukraine and Puerto Rico, which was recently devastated by Hurricane Fiona.
nbc25news.com
$2,500 reward being offered for info on alleged murder of disabled veteran
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest on the alleged murder of Antonio Holloway. Antonio Holloway, 34, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022 around 2:00 a.m. Allegedly, two men arrived to Holloway's mother's birthday party uninvited and were...
nbc25news.com
Flint Police increasing pay for new recruits
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint Police Department announced increase in pay for new recruits. The department will now pay recruits $15/hour, an increase from $11/hour. The City hopes this will encourage more people to want to become police officers. You can watch the announcement below:. The City of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Midland Police warn of police impersonation scam
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Police Department is warning the public of a new phone scam. The police say that someone has been calling Midland residents pretending to be Community Relations Officer Brennon Warren. Warren says that there have been several complaints from residents saying the caller said to pay...
nbc25news.com
Hundreds of people visit apple orchard in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. - Sunday, hundreds of people visited Spicer’s apple orchard near Fenton, including our Mid-Michigan NOW crew. New links: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township. With only a few official days of fall left, families took time picking out pumpkins, taking photos, and...
nbc25news.com
Portion of sales of DVD of Christmas movie filmed at Holly Hotel to help retain staff
HOLLY, Mich. - DVDs of "Christmas at the Holly Hotel" are on sale now. You can purchase them here. The movie was filmed at the Holly Hotel in back in January, before the historic fire that destroyed the hotel. A portion of the sales will be directed to the Holly...
nbc25news.com
Man arraigned on charges related to death of Detroit radio anchor
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A man was arraigned on several charges related to an alleged attack involving a hammer that left one person dead and multiple others injured. 55-year-old Arthur Levon Williamson was appeared in court virtually on Monday to be arraigned on 7 felony charges:. 1st Degree Homicide. Homicide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
MSP needs help identifying Flint suspect who allegedly threw concrete at troopers
FLINT, Mich. — Police need help identifying the suspect who allegedly threw a piece of concrete at Michigan State Police troopers and allegedly destroyed police property. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at around 12:45 a.m. during a gathering in a Sunoco gas station. The Sunoco...
nbc25news.com
Owners of Midland Mall purchase Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The management at Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw County has confirmed that the mall has been purchased by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall was purchased in an online auction for $10.8 million. The Kohan Retail Investment Group also owns the Midland Mall. The Kohan Retail...
nbc25news.com
Undercover State Trooper shot, suspects in custody
DETROIT, Mich. - UPDATE: The trooper involved in the shooting as been upgraded to stable condition. An undercover Michigan State Police Trooper has been shot. MSP says the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 14,000 block of Riverview near I-96 and Telegraph on Detroit's west side. Police...
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
nbc25news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-75 in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Department responded to a vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Flint Township. According to Lt. Vanlente, the crash happened on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit just before 5:00 p.m. on September 24, 2022. Investigators say a black...
Comments / 0