Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas high school volleyball: A list of 150 of the top players from Wichita area
With so much talent in the Wichita area, here is recognition for 150 of the top volleyball players for this season.
Prep scores and schedules (Sept. 26 - Oct. 2)
Here you'll find Washington and Columbia County high school scores and schedules for the week. Washington/Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Sept. 26-Oct. 2) Monday, Sept. 26 Volleyball Putnam 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-19) Girls Soccer Century 1, Hillsboro 0 Lakeridge 3, Glencoe 0 Southridge 1, Nelson 1 Trout Lake 2, Banks 1 Boys Soccer Horizon Christian 2, Banks 1 Lincoln 3, Jesuit 1 Clackamas 2, Southridge 0 Tuesday, Sept. 27 Volleyball Westview at Beaverton, 6:45 p.m. Southridge at Mountainside, 6:45 p.m. Sunset at Aloha, 6:45 p.m. Sherwood at Liberty, 6:45 p.m. McMinnville at Forest Gove, 6:45 p.m....
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: La Salle volleyball beats Zillah for sixth straight win
ZILLAH — Senior Kaylee Wheeler let loose with 27 kills and Tatum Marang added 16 to lead La Salle to a four-set victory over Zillah in SCAC West volleyball Tuesday night. Sophomore Malia Wheeler's 48 assists sparked the 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-15 victory, La Salle's sixth in a row.
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Girls Golf Team Wins SWC Championship
The Broken Bow girls golf team claimed the Southwest Conference girls team championship for the third consecutive year. The meet was played at Heritage Hills golf course in McCook. Broken Bow won the conference team title with a low team score of 357. Minden was second with a 377 and Holdrege was third with a 407. Camryn Johnson was the individual champion with a low round of 81. It marks the first time that a Broken Bow girls golfer has won individual gold at the conference meet. Lainey Palmer finished fifth with an 89. Johnson and Palmer were each named first team all conference. Molly Custer placed seventh with a round of 91 and Skylar Benjamin was 10th with a 96. Custer and Benjamin each received second team all conference honors. Taylor Schaaf was third team all conference finishing 11th with a round of 101.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Abby Watkins paces University slowpitch; Jennah Wanner scores twice for Gonzaga Prep girls soccer
Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. University 14, Ferris 10: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and the Titans (8-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Saxons (4-3, 3-2). Natalie Singer went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, three doubles...
Comments / 0