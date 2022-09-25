The Broken Bow girls golf team claimed the Southwest Conference girls team championship for the third consecutive year. The meet was played at Heritage Hills golf course in McCook. Broken Bow won the conference team title with a low team score of 357. Minden was second with a 377 and Holdrege was third with a 407. Camryn Johnson was the individual champion with a low round of 81. It marks the first time that a Broken Bow girls golfer has won individual gold at the conference meet. Lainey Palmer finished fifth with an 89. Johnson and Palmer were each named first team all conference. Molly Custer placed seventh with a round of 91 and Skylar Benjamin was 10th with a 96. Custer and Benjamin each received second team all conference honors. Taylor Schaaf was third team all conference finishing 11th with a round of 101.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO