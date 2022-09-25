ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

KRON4 News

Tens of thousands of soccer fans to flock to Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s Tuesday night football at Levi’s Stadium — but it won’t involve the Niners or any American football team for that matter. The world calls it football; we call it soccer. The Mexican Men’s National Soccer Team will be facing the Colombian National Soccer Team at 7 p.m. tonight, and […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
Newark, CA
California Sports
CBS San Francisco

1st pitch at A's game marks fulfillment of Bay Area family's epic quest

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- With his own grandson on the mound hurling the horsehide, a ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's A's game was caught by a man who has lived with Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years. It was a full-circle moment 18 years in the making."I don't drive anymore. I said if I can't drive and I can't play golf, I don't want to be alive," said 78-year-old Dan Cochrane. Cochrane said he no longer feels that way although he admits Parkinson's has changed every part of that life."I'm slower. I have less energy. Got a lot...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
NBC Bay Area

Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area

For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
bayareaparent.com

Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022

If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

SF’s De Young Debuts New Late Night Party On October 6th

SF’s de Young Museum is hosting a new after-hours party called, Late Night on October 6th from 9 pm-12 am. The event will feature musical performances from Madame Gandhi, and DJ sets from Angel + Dren and DJ Christie in addition to an open bar, dancing, and other treats. A ticket to Late Night gives you full access to all the offerings of the night including an open bar, food, pop-up activations, musical performances, and admission to Ramses the Great and Gold of the Pharaohs, Faith Ringgold: American People, and permanent-collection galleries. You’ll also be able to enjoy an aura reading station, photo booths, and a special dessert lounge. The desserts come from Grand Opening, a pop-up bakery from celebrated SF pasty chef Melissa Chou, who does regular pop-ups at famed Chinatown restaurant, Mister Jiu’s. The evening’s headliner, Madame Gandhi, was one of Forbes “30 Under 30” musical artists and has performed alongside acts such as Krewella, Lizzo, and Kehlani. She’s known for her uplifting, percussive electronic sound and fourth-wave perspective on gender liberation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

2 Stylish LA-Based Restaurants Are Coming to Silicon Valley Next Year

Silicon Valley residents are getting a duo of new restaurants from experienced Los Angeles-based hospitality firm Innovative Dining Group next year. The restaurant company behind brands including Sushi Roku, Katana, and BOA Steakhouse plans to expand north with two new restaurants in Palo Alto. The first will be a seventh...
PALO ALTO, CA

