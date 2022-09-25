Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
These Santa Clara Men's Cross County team pictures are everything you need
When runners join the Santa Clara Cross Country team they know they’re getting themselves into miles and miles of running. What incoming freshmen may not know is they’re automatically signing up for an added responsibility. "When you're a freshman that says you better grow out a mustache for...
SF's Galileo forfeits football game over parents' safety concerns at Richmond High School
"That forfeiture means that Richmond High School lost the opportunity to play their first home game of the year. And it means that students who have been working very hard to build up their football program ...did not get the opportunity to compete in their first completion of the year."
Tens of thousands of soccer fans to flock to Levi’s Stadium
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s Tuesday night football at Levi’s Stadium — but it won’t involve the Niners or any American football team for that matter. The world calls it football; we call it soccer. The Mexican Men’s National Soccer Team will be facing the Colombian National Soccer Team at 7 p.m. tonight, and […]
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
1st pitch at A's game marks fulfillment of Bay Area family's epic quest
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- With his own grandson on the mound hurling the horsehide, a ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's A's game was caught by a man who has lived with Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years. It was a full-circle moment 18 years in the making."I don't drive anymore. I said if I can't drive and I can't play golf, I don't want to be alive," said 78-year-old Dan Cochrane. Cochrane said he no longer feels that way although he admits Parkinson's has changed every part of that life."I'm slower. I have less energy. Got a lot...
NBC Bay Area
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
bayareaparent.com
Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022
If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
R&R Hospitality Academy set for grand opening in Richmond
R&R Hospitality Academy is a new Richmond organization that helps prepare and certify low income young adults for careers in the hospitality industry, in part by tasking the program’s students with preparing free lunches for local seniors alongside their instructor. A Grand Opening for the Academy is being held...
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford scientists warn of large earthquake possibility in Silicon Valley
Scientists at Stanford are warning about the possibility of an earthquake as big as Loma Prieta, on a fault under Silicon Valley. Two of the lesser known faults, known together as the Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a 6.9 magnitude quake, according to the new report.
Secret SF
SF’s De Young Debuts New Late Night Party On October 6th
SF’s de Young Museum is hosting a new after-hours party called, Late Night on October 6th from 9 pm-12 am. The event will feature musical performances from Madame Gandhi, and DJ sets from Angel + Dren and DJ Christie in addition to an open bar, dancing, and other treats. A ticket to Late Night gives you full access to all the offerings of the night including an open bar, food, pop-up activations, musical performances, and admission to Ramses the Great and Gold of the Pharaohs, Faith Ringgold: American People, and permanent-collection galleries. You’ll also be able to enjoy an aura reading station, photo booths, and a special dessert lounge. The desserts come from Grand Opening, a pop-up bakery from celebrated SF pasty chef Melissa Chou, who does regular pop-ups at famed Chinatown restaurant, Mister Jiu’s. The evening’s headliner, Madame Gandhi, was one of Forbes “30 Under 30” musical artists and has performed alongside acts such as Krewella, Lizzo, and Kehlani. She’s known for her uplifting, percussive electronic sound and fourth-wave perspective on gender liberation.
Crowd control issues plague Day 1 of San Francisco's Portola music fest
Fans rushed over barriers at the Warehouse Stage when a bottleneck limited access.
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023.
Celebrity chef Traci Des Jardins' new Bay Area restaurant El Alto suddenly closes after 6 months at Peninsula food hall
No explanation was offered for the closure.
Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
Eater
2 Stylish LA-Based Restaurants Are Coming to Silicon Valley Next Year
Silicon Valley residents are getting a duo of new restaurants from experienced Los Angeles-based hospitality firm Innovative Dining Group next year. The restaurant company behind brands including Sushi Roku, Katana, and BOA Steakhouse plans to expand north with two new restaurants in Palo Alto. The first will be a seventh...
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
