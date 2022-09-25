ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tusculum, TN

wcyb.com

5 Star Student: Two sport athlete maintains 4.1 GPA

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Daniel Boone High School senior Landon Kirkpatrick said maintaining his high grades isn't easy. But knowing his goals and future plans for college makes the work he puts in worth it. "He's really dedicated to sports, to school, to his community. Everything about him is...
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU women hold first official practice

The ETSU women's basketball team held their first official practice of the season on Tuesday afternoon. Brenda Mock Brown was hired in August as the new women's basketball coach at ETSU. Coach Mock was hired to replace Simon Harris, who resigned last month. She inherits a team with only five returning players from last year's roster. Coach Mock has nine newcomers on this year's team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Three high school football games moved to Thursday

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, three high school football games in Northeast Tennessee have been moved to Thursday. On Monday, Science Hill announced their home game against Morristown East will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. On Tuesday, Unicoi County moved their home game against Chuckey-Doak to Thursday...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

The Good Stuff: Taking a chance

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Amber Proctor says she always dreamed of owning a Chevrolet Silverado. Proctor said, "when I [saw] this come through on the giveaway, I just knew it was my truck." The Bluff City woman won a brand new Chevrolet 2022 2500, valued at more than $80,000,...
BLUFF CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Traditional Santa Train route to return this year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The traditional Santa Train route is returning for 2022! The train will return to the rails on Saturday, November 19. This comes after the last two years had drive-through events. It was first announced last month by Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, Kingsport Chamber,...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

THP: Man killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Chuckey Pike 1500 Block in Greene County. Police say a Nissan Frontier was going north and a Chevrolet Spark was heading south. In a curve, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Nissan.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Learn some chilling history this October in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH Tenn. (WCYB) — Learn some chilling history this October in Jonesborough with the True and Chilling Tales Tour. This unique tour will explore true tales like why Andrew Jackson fought a duel in Jonesborough and body being found in a rain barrel in town, that is perfect for an October evening.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Suspicious death investigation underway in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Kingsport. Police responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Kingsport after receiving a 911 hang-up call on September 19. Deputies say while they were attempting to contact someone inside, they were met with someone pointing a gun at them. That person has been identified as Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Hotel expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A hotel is expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia. The Bristol, Virginia Industrial Development Authority met Monday and voted to transfer land near the Texas Roadhouse to KM Hotels, which is based in Richmond. The hotel is expected to have more than...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Johnson City man charged with 2 counts of rape

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of rape and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Authorities arrested Deaundre J. Cole after an investigation into a rape which reportedly occurred at Monarch Apartments, according to the Johnson City Police Department.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Historic tree cut down in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A historic tree in downtown Abingdon was cut down Tuesday. The Green Ash tree was a familiar site in the town for many years. Abingdon arborist, Kevin Sigmon, says there was exposed decay in the trunk of the tree. Sigmon says the decay would move...
ABINGDON, VA

