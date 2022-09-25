Read full article on original website
Plenty of new faces on roster as ETSU men's basketball opens fall camp
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU men's basketball team has been at work since the end of June but the regular season is fast approaching. That reality was apparent Monday afternoon as the Bucs opened fall camp. This season marks the second year for head coach Desmond Oliver...
5 Star Student: Two sport athlete maintains 4.1 GPA
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Daniel Boone High School senior Landon Kirkpatrick said maintaining his high grades isn't easy. But knowing his goals and future plans for college makes the work he puts in worth it. "He's really dedicated to sports, to school, to his community. Everything about him is...
'It's a big game.' ETSU understands importance of showdown against Chattanooga
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU's season is arguably on the line this Saturday against their in-state rival Chattanooga. While, the Bucs enter the matchup at 2-2, they're 0-2 in Southern Conference play. Another loss in conference play and the Bucs chances at another SoCon title could be doomed.
ETSU women hold first official practice
The ETSU women's basketball team held their first official practice of the season on Tuesday afternoon. Brenda Mock Brown was hired in August as the new women's basketball coach at ETSU. Coach Mock was hired to replace Simon Harris, who resigned last month. She inherits a team with only five returning players from last year's roster. Coach Mock has nine newcomers on this year's team.
Three high school football games moved to Thursday
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, three high school football games in Northeast Tennessee have been moved to Thursday. On Monday, Science Hill announced their home game against Morristown East will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. On Tuesday, Unicoi County moved their home game against Chuckey-Doak to Thursday...
American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee assisting with Hurricane Ian preparations
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee deployed a team of 3 people to assist with Hurricane Ian preparations on Monday. They will be stationed in the Orlando and Tallahassee areas to help in preparation, evacuation and sheltering. They will also respond as needed to...
The Good Stuff: Taking a chance
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Amber Proctor says she always dreamed of owning a Chevrolet Silverado. Proctor said, "when I [saw] this come through on the giveaway, I just knew it was my truck." The Bluff City woman won a brand new Chevrolet 2022 2500, valued at more than $80,000,...
Students learn about careers in interactive setting at Washington County, Va. Fairgrounds
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Thousands of area middle school students came to the Washington County, Virginia Fairgrounds Tuesday to learn about careers in a fun, interactive setting. Seventh graders from across Southwest Virginia had the opportunity to explore careers that are in the Tri-Cities region. Forty-five businesses took time...
Traditional Santa Train route to return this year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The traditional Santa Train route is returning for 2022! The train will return to the rails on Saturday, November 19. This comes after the last two years had drive-through events. It was first announced last month by Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, Kingsport Chamber,...
THP: Man killed in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Chuckey Pike 1500 Block in Greene County. Police say a Nissan Frontier was going north and a Chevrolet Spark was heading south. In a curve, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Nissan.
Learn some chilling history this October in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. (WCYB) — Learn some chilling history this October in Jonesborough with the True and Chilling Tales Tour. This unique tour will explore true tales like why Andrew Jackson fought a duel in Jonesborough and body being found in a rain barrel in town, that is perfect for an October evening.
Man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Kingsport that occurred earlier this month
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on September 10, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police said 29-year-old Jonathan Alexander Merritt, of Salisbury, Maryland died on Sunday. Police responded to Interstate 81 near exit 63 in Kingsport on September 10. Authorities...
Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Kingsport. Police responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Kingsport after receiving a 911 hang-up call on September 19. Deputies say while they were attempting to contact someone inside, they were met with someone pointing a gun at them. That person has been identified as Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport.
Hotel expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A hotel is expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia. The Bristol, Virginia Industrial Development Authority met Monday and voted to transfer land near the Texas Roadhouse to KM Hotels, which is based in Richmond. The hotel is expected to have more than...
Johnson City man charged with 2 counts of rape
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of rape and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Authorities arrested Deaundre J. Cole after an investigation into a rape which reportedly occurred at Monarch Apartments, according to the Johnson City Police Department.
Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
Trial begins Tuesday for Johnson City man charged with murdering 4-month-old daughter
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The mother and grandmother of Kenlyn Beard, who died in 2019, took the stand today in the murder trial of the little girl's father Paul Beard. The child's mother told the court today she remembers getting a call from beard claiming he had...
Historic tree cut down in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A historic tree in downtown Abingdon was cut down Tuesday. The Green Ash tree was a familiar site in the town for many years. Abingdon arborist, Kevin Sigmon, says there was exposed decay in the trunk of the tree. Sigmon says the decay would move...
