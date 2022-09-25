ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockers stay alive

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — Keyed by dominant pitching over the last eight innings and power at the plate, the Rockers avoided elimination in the Atlantic League playoffs Saturday night.

In a testy Game 4 that included both benches emptying after the sixth inning, High Point defeated Gastonia 6-1 and forced a deciding Game 5 in their South Division series on Sunday at Truist Point. Game time is 4:30 p.m., 25 minutes later than normal. Criag Stem will start on the mound for the Rockers.

