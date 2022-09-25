Read full article on original website
Auburn set for key district matchup with Lincoln Christian
(Auburn) -- Auburn football opened district play this past Friday evening with a 27-16 win over Raymond Central. “It was an absolute battle,” Bulldogs head coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports. “Raymond played a really good game and kept it contested the whole way through. We had to battle back from quite a few things, and there are things we want to clean up moving forward. But I’m really proud of how the guys fought together, handled adversity and bounced back from those things that didn’t break (our way).”
KMAland Volleyball (9/26): East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Stanton advance to CCT semis
(KMAland) – East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Stanton moved on in Corner Conference Tournament action on Monday. Emily Williams totaled 20 kills and eight digs while Evy Stoakes had nine winners and Jaimee Davis contributed six winners. Miah Urban handed out 35 assists and had 13 digs, and Mia Goodman posted three blocks.
KMAland Golf (9/27): Heelan, Harsma win MRC championships, East Atchison wins dual with Rock Port
(KMAland) -- Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Harsma won MRC championships while East Atchison took down Rock Port in KMAland golf on Tuesday. Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 317 and won the Missouri River Conference championship by three strokes over LeMars. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was not far behind in third with a 322, Sioux City East shot a 335 in fourth and Sioux City North finished with a 340 in fifth. Abraham Lincoln had a 428, and Thomas Jefferson finished with a 445 to round out the scoring.
Mount Ayr readies for road trip to much-improved St. Albert
(Mount Ayr) – The Mount Ayr football team bounced back in a big way in week five, as a showdown with St. Albert looms this week. The Raiders (4-1, 2-1) responded from a week four loss to AHSTW with a 56-6 rout of Sidney last week. "I like that...
Sidney, East Mills dominant in Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals
(Sidney) -- Two sweeps made for a quick night at the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals Tuesday, as East Mills (24-7) blew past Stanton (18-6) and Sidney (24-5) routed Fremont-Mills (6-19). East Mills vs. Stanton. The first match featured the No. 2 seed Stanton Viqueens against the No. 3 seed...
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Pass-happy Glenwood prepping for big district tilt with Winterset
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football hopes the aerial success that brought them a 3-2 start works again when they face Winterset in a pivotal Class 4A District 6 clash on Friday. The Rams got above .500 last week with a dominant 49-7 win over Des Moines Hoover. "It was a nice...
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
Stanberry looks for third straight win, upset of No. 1 North Andrew
(Stanberry) -- Stanberry begins the toughest part of their schedule on Friday evening when they travel to Missouri 8-Player No. 1 North Andrew. The Bulldogs (3-2) have won their last two games in dominant fashion after dropping matchups with Albany and King City in the season’s second and third games.
Clarinda continues hot stretch with rare sweep of St. Albert
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda volleyball's seventh win in its last eight matches doubled as the program's first victory over St. Albert in 1,116 days. "It's been a long time since we've beat them," Coach Jess Hanafan said. "We're excited. I feel they (the girls) have worked hard for this. I'm super proud of them."
Bedford preps for key district tilt at East Mills
(Bedford) – The Bedford football team is back over .500 following a close win last week as they gear up for a key district matchup with East Mills. The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak with a late touchdown and defensive stop to beat Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30-26 last week.
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (9/25): Huskers, Mavericks, Bearcats pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were regional winners in women’s soccer on Sunday.
Treynor looks to carry momentum into critical showdown with Underwood
(Treynor) -- Since suffering a tight road loss to Clarinda in week three, the Treynor Cardinals (4-1) have outscored their opponents 103-0 and will look to carry that momentum into a pivotal matchup with rival Underwood (5-0). The Cardinals blew out East Sac County (0-5) 55-0 last Friday. “Our focus...
Sidney alum Jorgenson named ARC XC Runner of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Sidney standout runner Noah Jorgenson has been honored as the American Rivers Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Jorgenson was 12th out of 400 runners at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minnesota this past weekend, running a 25:54.1 8k. View the complete release from...
Martha Grant-Nikseresht , 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
Charles M. Glidden, 83, Bedford
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Notes: Mr. Glidden has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. No visitation or services will be held.
Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at later date,...
SHS grad prepares for Hurricane Ian
(Parrish, FLA) -- Floridians with KMAland ties are bracing for the impact of a hurricane. After hammering Cuba Tuesday, Hurricane Ian started its trek across the Gulf Coast toward Florida. Tampa-St. Petersburg and Fort Myers are among the cities threatened by the storm. A Shenandoah native is among those bracing for the hurricane's impact. Amberly (Heslinga) Carrington is a 2007 Shenandoah High graduate now living in Parrish, Florida with her husband Jimmy. Parrish is an unincorporated community located in Manatee County, about 15 miles inland between Tampa and Sarasota. Amberly tells KMA News preparations began last Friday, when the first hurricane projections were issued.
Robert L. "Rob" Shearer, 65, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 30, 2022. Visitation Start: Masonic Rites to be rendered at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Hope Lodge in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral Home:...
Gary McLennan, 55, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, please make memorial donations to the family to help defray the cost of the funeral. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery.
