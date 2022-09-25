(Auburn) -- Auburn football opened district play this past Friday evening with a 27-16 win over Raymond Central. “It was an absolute battle,” Bulldogs head coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports. “Raymond played a really good game and kept it contested the whole way through. We had to battle back from quite a few things, and there are things we want to clean up moving forward. But I’m really proud of how the guys fought together, handled adversity and bounced back from those things that didn’t break (our way).”

AUBURN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO