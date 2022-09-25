Read full article on original website
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer signs bipartisan bill to boost police patrols on Michigan roads, improve officer retention
LANSING – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bipartisan bills aimed at boosting police patrols on roads, and to increase officer retention efforts at local sheriff departments. Whitmer signed three bipartisan bills (House Bills (HB) 5569, 5732, and 5772) increasing funding for the Secondary Road Patrol (SRP)...
9&10 News
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
Voters in 4 counties will decide Michigan House seat covering southeast Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in a new southeast Michigan House of Representatives district covering parts of four different counties will decide between a Wayne County Democrat and a Monroe County Republican at the ballot box in November. GOP candidate Dale Biniecki of Raisinville Township, a retired truck owner-operator, faces...
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Detroit News
Michigan GOP spotlights crime under Whitmer in digital ads ahead of Election Day
Lansing — The Michigan Republican Party launched Tuesday its largest ad push of the 2022 election yet, spending at least $100,000 on digital commercials accusing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of being "soft on crime." The ad debuted the same day Whitmer signed legislation to boost funding for road patrols...
Detroit News
Michigan AG Dana Nessel, SOS Jocelyn Benson maintain big fundraising leads
Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, two Democrats seeking reelection this fall, have significant financial leads over their Republican challengers with less than two months remaining before Election Day, according to new disclosures. In reports due Monday, GOP attorney general candidate Matt DePerno...
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
iheart.com
Extremist Political Attacks on The Rise in Whitmer's Michigan 9-26-22
Patrick Colbeck returns with an election integrity update. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. Grab your signed copy today.
Michigan Daily
5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
Threats are just part of life for gubernatorial candidates, Tudor Dixon says
In the wake of comments Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made about the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the candidate wants Michiganders to know she’s faced threats and harassment, too. Her campaign fields a steady stream of messages on social media and by phone wishing abhorrent things on...
WILX-TV
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
$1.2B northern Michigan mine eligible for tax-exempt funding
LANSING, MI - The Michigan Potash and Salt Company took a step Tuesday toward seeking a $225 million tax-exempt bond for construction of its $1.2 billion salt and potash mine in northern Michigan. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation granted the Denver-based company approval for an “inducement resolution” during its Sept....
wkar.org
House OKs 'Emotional Support Animal Act'
Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
Legislature back in action, LGBTQ training videos make waves: Your guide to Michigan politics
The Michigan state legislature was back in full force this week for the first session days since July— so buckle up, sit back and peruse the highlights of what was a week full of Michigan political news. With the Senate meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, and the House on Wednesday,...
Michigan woman accused of stealing $100K from vulnerable adult
Back in 2016, Ludy petitioned for her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., to be appointed as the guardian and conservator for the victim.
bridgemi.com
Michigan absentee ballots mailed this week for Nov. 8 election: What to know
Absentee ballots could be hitting mailboxes of voters who requested them soon in Michigan. Clerks are required to make absentee ballots available to voters at least 40 days prior to the election, which this year falls on Sept. 29. Some clerks around the state are making ballots available even earlier...
New GISD Fire Training Facility will be first of its kind in Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Genesee Intermediate School District today broke ground on what will soon be the state’s only fire training facility that is not owned by a municipality’s department. It’s a first-of-its-kind fire training facility that will allow the district to more than double its...
Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State
Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
Tv20detroit.com
Students fight for gender-neutral homecoming court, district not reversing rules
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fight for inclusivity ends in disappointment for a student at L’Anse Creuse High School. The 12th grader and her mom have been pushing to make homecoming court gender neutral since July. At a school board meeting Monday night, officials denied her request.
