Find Cincinnati events near you this week: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Monday, Sept. 26

MUSIC: Jazz at the Park: Retro Nouveau, 6-9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. washingtonpark.org.

MUSIC: National One Hit Wonder Day, noon-1 p.m., Main Branch, Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, plaza at corner of Vine and Ninth streets, Downtown. Steven Rosen plays records by artists who had one hit song in their careers. Free. 513-369-7879.

MUSIC: Big Wild: the Efferusphere Tour, MegaCorp Pavilion.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

FILM: "Anvil! The Story of Anvil," 7:30 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine.

ENDING: Unlocking an Art Deco Bedroom by Joseph Urban, Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Runs July 8-Oct. 2. $12. cincinnatiartmuseum.org.

MUSIC: Ramblin' Jack Elliott with Mike Oberst of the Tillers, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

COMMUNITY: Soup and Stories, noon-3 p.m., The Welcome Project, 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington. Runs every Wednesday May 25-Sept. 28. Enjoy soup made by immigrant chefs and hear empowering stories. Free. owningyourownvoice.org.

COMMUNITY: Welcome Home Veterans, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash. Event honors local veterans with program and free lunch. Veterans can register at 513-246-9147.

FILM: Summer Cinema: "Black Panther," 9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. washingtonpark.org.

HEALTH: Yoga on the Levee, 6 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way. Sage Yoga Hot + Pilates leads classes at Aquarium Plaza. Runs Wednesdays April 6-Oct. 26. Free.

MUSIC: Five Finger Death Punch, Riverbend Music Center. With Megadeth, the Hu and Fire from the Gods.

MUSIC: Palaye Royale, MegaCorp Pavilion. With Mod Sun.

MUSIC: Sierra Hull with Taylor Rae, Memorial Hall.

Thursday, Sept. 29

2022 FotoFocus Biennial: World Record. Features over 100 projects at participating venues throughout Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton and Columbus and includes more than 600 artists, curators and participants. Theme considers the record of life on Earth, humankind's impact on the natural world and the choices we face as a global community. Runs Sept. 29-Oct. 8. fotofocus.org.

COMEDY: Ashley Gavin, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. One night only. liberty.funnybone.com.

COMEDY: Jim Tews, Go Bananas Comedy Club, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. One night only. gobananascomedy.com.

ENDING: Salsa on the Square, 6-10 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Ends Sept. 29. myfountainsquare.com.

FAMILY: Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza, Taft Theatre.

FILM: Fright Fest Weekend, 8-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free.

FILM: Asbury Shorts, 7:30 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine.

HEALTH: Yoga in Nature, 6 p.m., Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Bring yoga mat or towel, and water bottle. Arrive 15 minutes prior to class. Thursdays Sept. 29-Oct. 27. $60 5-week series, $15 drop-in. pyramidhill.org.

HALLOWEEN: Bobby Mackey’s Ghost Hunt, 8:30 p.m.-3 a.m., Bobby Mackey’s, 44 Licking Pike, Wilder. Test your nerve at one of the most haunted locations in America. $129-up. Eventbrite.com.

MUSIC: Zach Bryan, MegaCorp Pavilion. With Charles Wesley Godwin.

MUSIC: Lalah Hathaway, Thursday-Friday, Ludlow Garage.

SPORTS: Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m., Paycor Stadium, Downtown. Pregame party starts at 4 p.m. at The Banks, Downtown.

Friday, Sept. 30

ART: Giving Wings and Wheels to Imagination, 5-8 p.m., The Barn at Woman’s Art Cultural Center, 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont. Exhibition and contest includes pieces of art that exceed standard sizes. Runs Sept. 30-Oct. 9. Free. Artatthebarn.org.

ART: No Return, 6-9 p.m. Manifest Gallery, 2727 Woodburn Ave., Walnut Hills. Featuring non-archival, one-way, or purposefully temporary works. Runs Sept. 30-Oct. 28. Free.

ART: Robin Assner-Alvey, Eli Craven, Kelsey Stephenson, 6-9 p.m., Manifest Gallery, 2727 Woodburn Ave., Walnut Hills. Three separate, solo exhibitions. Runs Sept. 30-Oct. 28. Free.

ART: Art After Dark: Fall Fiesta, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Celebrate National Hispanic Month with live music, dance performances and instructions, specialty tours, food for purchase and cash bar. Free.

ART: Art Attack, 7-11 p.m., Braxton Brewing Co., 331 E. 13th St., Pendleton. Curated pop-up art show of local artists displaying pieces for sale. Live music with John Michael. Free.

ART: Final Friday, 5-9 p.m., Pendleton Art Center, 1310 Pendleton St. Beverly Erschell and Sue Ann Painter present book “Gathering Places of Greater Cincinnati” in studio 501. Artist of the month: Christy Wolfram, studio 414. Valet available at the door for $10. Admission is free. 513-421-4339; pendletonartcenter.com.

ART: Opening Celebration for 2022 FotoFocus Biennial, 5 p.m.-midnight, Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Downtown. Music by DJ HigherLove and ASL Princess, catering by Essen Kitchen.

COMEDY: David Koechner, Funny Bone Comedy Club. Runs Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

COMEDY: Rocky Dale Davis, Go Bananas Comedy Club, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. Runs Sept. 30-Oct. 1. gobananascomedy.com.

COMEDY: MOTRMouth Comedy presents Luke Null, MOTR Pub. Runs Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

FESTIVAL: Donauschwaben Oktoberfest, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Donauschwaben Park, 4290 Dry Ridge Road, Colerain Township. $5 admission. cincydonau.com.

FESTIVAL: UniDiversity Festival, 5:30-9 p.m., Uptown Park, High St. and Main St., Oxford. Celebrates contributions of Latin American, Latino, and Caribbean peoples and cultures. In the event of bad weather, event moves to Hall Auditorium at Miami University. miamioh.edu.

HALLOWEEN: Mount Healthy Haunted Hall, 8-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Sunday, 7700 Seward Ave., Mount Healthy. Runs Sept. 30-Oct. 29. $12, cash only.

MUSIC: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra: Tchaikovsky & Rouse, 11 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Sunday's performance will be livestreamed. cincinnatisymphony.org.

MUSIC: Fifth & Vine Live, 7-11 p.m., Fountain Square, 525 Vine St., Downtown. Friday: Second Wind. Saturday: The Shivers, Dead Man String Band, Mick Skyline. Free. myfountainsquare.com.

MUSIC: Live at the Levee: Trailer Park Floosies, 7-9 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport. Free. newportonthelevee.com.

MUSIC: Lucinda Williams and Her Band, Madison Theater.

MUSIC: Carriers, Speaking Suns, Woodward Theater. With Christian Nicholas Gough.

MUSIC: Confederate Railroad, Lori's Roadhouse.

THEATER: Radium Girls, The Drama Workshop, 3716 Glenmore Ave., Cheviot. Runs Sept. 30-Oct. 16. 513-598-8303; thedramaworkshop.org.

Saturday, Oct. 1

CHARITY: Walk to End Alzheimers, 9 a.m.-noon, Sawyer Point Park, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Downtown. Alz.org.

CHARITY: Autism Speaks Walk, 10:30 a.m., University of Cincinnati, Sigma Sigma Commons, 2913 Woodside Drive, CUF. Rain or shine. Circles Nippert Stadium. autismspeaks.org/walk.

CHARITY: Toast to the View, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Arrowhead Farm, 790 Garfield Ave., Milford. Food bites, beer and wine bar, live music, fireside attire, valet parking provided. Benefits Valley View Foundation. $55. Valleyviewcampus.org.

CHARITY: SCPA Beatles Tribute, 5:30-10 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. Liverpool Legends concert benefiting School for Creative & Performing Arts.

COMEDY: Helltown Comedy Showcase, 7 p.m., The Comet, 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside. Free. Bombsawaycomedy.com.

COMEDY: Bill Burr, Heritage Bank Center.

CRAFT SHOW: Lakota West Craft Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester Township. $5 early bird entry at 9 a.m., otherwise $2 admission, cash only.

EXPO: Bonsai Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams.

FAMILY: Dino & Dragon Stroll, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. Featuring dinosaurs, rides and dragons. Sensory-friendly session from 8:30-10 a.m. on Saturday. $20. Dinoanddragonstroll.com.

FAMILY: Owls Nest Family Fun Days, 2-6 p.m., 1984 Madison Road, East Walnut Hills. Food trucks, live music from Mambo Combo, bounce houses, face painters, balloon artists, family-friendly activities and more. Free. cincinnati-oh.gov/cincyparks.

FAMILY: Camping with the Library, 1 p.m.-10 a.m., AJ Jolly Park, 1501 Race Track Road, Alexandria. All-ages overnight program features campfire, flashlight tag, games, story path, crafts and visit from Cincinnati Observatory. Tents only. Register at any Campbell County Library to secure your site.

FESTIVAL: Ohio Renaissance Festival, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Renaissance Park, 10542 Ohio 73, Harveysburg. Full armor jousting, more than 150 artisans, demonstrations in glassblowing, jewelry making, blacksmithing, stone carving, leather craft, weaving and more. Food, drinks, games and rides, dozens of theatrical shows. Runs Sept. 3-Oct. 30. renfestival.com.

FESTIVALS: Apple Butter Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Doty Homestead at Hueston Woods State Park, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. $5 per adult or $10 per carload, free ages under 12. oxfordmuseumassociation.com.

FESTIVAL: Waynesville Fall Fest. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, 7392 East State Route 73, Waynesville. Runs Sept. 17-Oct. 30. $12, $10 ages 10-under. waynesvillefallfest.com.

FESTIVAL: Cincinnati Cobra Race on the Crosstown Climb and Ezz Fest, 7:30 a.m., Laurel Park, 500 Ezzard Charles Drive, West End. Race is a moderate 2.42-mile climb from Laurel Park to Eden Park and back, covering approximately five miles. Ezzard Charles statue dedication follows race at 10:30 a.m., followed by Ezz Fest, a West End community festival celebrating the life of the local boxing legend. Free. Race is $25. raceplace.com.

FESTIVAL: Rocktoberfest, 5-11 p.m., McNicholas High School, 6536 Beechmont Ave., Mount Washington. Ages 21-up. Benefits McNicholas High School scholarship fund. $30, $25 advance. Ticket includes admission, four 2-oz. tasting tickets and one 14-oz. pour. Additional tasting tickets for purchase.

FESTIVAL: WizardFest, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Goshen High School, 6707 Goshen Road, Goshen. Harty Potter-inspired festival features magical market, Prison Break 5K Fun Run/Walk and fun. Benefits Goshen Township Historical Society. $3 admission. $45 for 5K. facebook.com.

FESTIVAL: Trenton Fall Festival, 2-10:30 p.m., Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. Car show, food trucks, beer, vendors, live music, kids' zone, poker tent, raffles, video game truck, fireworks and more. facebook.com.

FESTIVAL: Wyoming Fall Fest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. More than 80 artists, crafters, vendors and organizations visit. Local music and food. Free.

FESTIVAL: Sunflower Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Gorman Heritage Farm, 10052 Reading Road, Evendale. Rain or shine. Runs Oct. 1-2. $10, $5 ages 3-17 and ages 60-up. Free ages 3-under. gormanfarm.org.

FESTIVAL: Our Harvest 10th Anniversary Celebration & Music Festival, 5-8 p.m., Bahr Farm, 969 W. North Bend Road, Springfield Township. Tickets include farm bites, two drinks, farm tour and live music by Joe’s Truck Stop and Toon Town. $50. Eventbrite.com.

FESTIVAL: Newport Arts & Music Fest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Newport History Museum, Southgate Street School, 215 E. Southgate St., Newport. Artists and artisans vendors, oral histories by former Southgate Street School students, local author book signings and music by jazz vocalist Kathy Wade. Free.

FOOD: Cincy Sabroso, participating restaurants in Greater Cincinnati. Culinary celebration is part of Hispanic Heritage Month and features Latin American dishes from local restaurants. Runs Oct. 1-8. cincysabroso.com.

HALLOWEEN: Howl-O-Ween, daily through Oct. 31, Great Wolf Lodge, 2501 Great Wolf Drive, Mason. Activities include trick or treat trail, monster bash dance party, Halloween-themed yoga, trivia and arts and crafts. Greatwolf.com.

MUSEUMS: Craft and Camera: the Art of Nancy Ford Cones, Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Runs Oct. 1-Jan. 15. $15, $10 seniors and children. Admission is free every Sunday. taftmuseum.org.

MUSIC: Deadmau5, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Nero, Kasablanca, andEddie.

MUSIC: Dustin Lynch's Party Mode Tour, PNC Pavilion.

MUSIC: Cincinnati Beard Barons Big Whisker Revival VIII, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

MUSIC: Serenity Jam, noon-7:30 p.m., Seasongood Pavilion at Eden Park, Mount Adams. Music and art fair is also a fundraiser for people in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Free. serenityjam.org.

SHOPPING: Perfectly Imperfect, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Rookwood Pottery, 1920 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. In-store savings on near-perfect pottery, tile and more. Rookwood.com.

SPORTS: FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Parkway, West End. Fan Appreciation Night. fccincinnati.com.

ENDING: King Lear, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Runs Sept. 9-Oct. 1. cincyshakes.com.

Sunday, Oct. 2

ART: Hyde Park Art Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Hyde Park Square, 2700 Erie Ave. Annual show is largest one-day art show in Greater Cincinnati, featuring over 200 artists from a variety of mediums. Free parking and admission.

COMEDY: Kerwin Claiborne, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. One night only. liberty.funnybone.com.

CRAFT SHOW: Flea in the Fort, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mess Hall, Tower Park, 801 Cochran St., Fort Thomas. Over 70 artists, live music, food trucks and craft beer. Facebook.com.

EDUCATION: Birds & Brews, noon-3 p.m., West Side Brewing, 3033 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Meet Longbottom Bird Ranch ducks, pet them and learn about the world of domestic ducks. Free. longbottombirdranch.com.

FESTIVAL: North Star Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Findlay St. between Race and McMicken, Over-the-Rhine. Street festival celebrates local artisans, area businesses and community history. Meet Polly Campbell, author of “Cincinnati Food: A History of Queen City Food,” see unveiling of new OTR Museum exhibition, receive handmade mementos from Type & Print Museum, record oral history memories and more. Food from Essen Kitchen and beer from Northern Row available for purchase. Free admission.

MUSEUM: 1940s Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. $17.50, $13.50 seniors and ages 3-12. Cincymuseum.org.

MUSIC: Billy Cobham's Crosswinds Project, Ludlow Garage.

MUSIC: The Chicks, Riverbend Music Center.

MUSIC: Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame Induction, 3-5 p.m., Mount St. Joseph University Auditorium, 5701 Delhi Pike, Delhi Township. $30, $25 advance. 800-838-3006.

MUSIC: Westwood First Concert Series: Spectrum Brass, 2:30 p.m., Westwood First Presbyterian Church, 3011 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Free. 513-661-6846, ext. 101. Wfpc.org.

OUTDOORS: Go Big Day, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Otto Armleder Memorial Park, 5057 Wooster Pike, Linwood. 5K fun run, trail hikes, e-bike rides and stream animal demonstrations, live bands, food trucks, local craft beer and special activities for dogs. Greatparks.org.

SHOPPING: Art on Vine, noon-6 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Unique, one-on-one art buying experience.

SHOPPING: Tri-State Antique Market, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, 351 E. Eads Parkway. Final show of the 2022 season features more than 200 vendors. Early bird shopping at 6 a.m. $4 admission. lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com.

SHOPPING: Unique Boutique Sip & Shop, 2-6 p.m., Forest Park Senior Center, 11555 Winton Road, Forest Park. Vendors, food, wine, giveaways, raffles and more. $6. Eventbrite.com.

SHOPPING: Ludlow Flea & Craft Fair, 11 a.m., Bircus Brewing Co., 322 Elm St., Ludlow. Around 20-30 local artisans and makers. Takes place indoors and outdoors.

ENDING: Hamilton, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. Runs Sept. 6-Oct. 2. cincinnatiarts.org.

TOUR: Beyond the Curb, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Roost, 3616 Decoursey Ave., Covington. Self-guided tour of 14 properties in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. Tour begins at the Roost, where you receive your wristband, tour booklet and swag bag. $15. Beyondthecurb.org.

Looking ahead

CHARITY: Bourbon & BBQ, Nov. 5, Tri-State Warbird Museum, 4021 Borman Drive, Batavia. Benefits Honor Flight Tri-State. $50. 513-277-9626; honorflighttristate.org.

CHARITY: Gala in the Grove, Oct. 29, Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave., Covington. Benefits Learning Grove. $150. 859-431-2075.

CHARITY: Jingle Bell Run, Dec. 10, Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 RiverCenter Blvd., Covington. Benefits Arthritis Foundation. Jbr.org/cincinnati.

