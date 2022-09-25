ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Portage County sports scoreboard for Saturday, September 24

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sio8r_0i9FtxcO00

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

SANDY VALLEY INVITATIONAL

LARGE SCHOOL BOYS

Team scores: 1. CVCA 28, 2. Minerva 46, 3. Dover 87, 4. Indian Valley 102, 5. River View 138, 6. Alliance 150, 7. Carrollton 162.

Race winner: Jack Curtis (CVCA) 16:22.86

SMALL SCHOOL BOYS

Team scores: 1. East Canton 27, 2. Fairless 68, 3. Dalton 86, 4. Southern Local 145, 5. Tuslaw 148, 6. Claymont 174, 7. Canton South 177, 8. Sandy Valley 191, 9. Ridgewood 234, 10. Malvern 245, 11. Western Reserve Academy 277.

Race winner: Bryan Holland (East Canton) 15:46.38

Waterloo: 75. Jeremiah Willis 21:16.39.

GIRLS LARGE SCHOOL

Team scores: 1. Minerva 20, 2. Carrollton 64, 3. CVCA 70, 4. Meadowbrook 104, 5. Dover 125, 6. Indian Valley 136, 7. River View 201

Race winner: 1. Hera Hoffee (Minerva) 18:50.83

SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Sandy Valley 61, 2. Dalton 64, 3. Western Reserve Academy 83, 4. Ridgewood 102, 5. East Canton 151, 6. Claymont 160, 7. Tuslaw 170, 8. Fairless 176, 9. Canton South 202, 10. Harrison Central 256

Race winner: Audrey Wade (East Canton) 19:56.90

Waterloo: 41. Cheyenne Biltz 23:50.97, 67. Tess Rodenbucher 26:54.90, 68. Allison Miller 26:59.51.

MALONE INVITATIONAL

BIG SCHOOL BOYS

Team scores: 1. Stow 58, 2. Revere 58, 3. Wadsworth 104, 4. Field 146, 5. Lake 159, 6. Louisville 203, 7. Northwest 207, 8. Canton McKinley 210, 9. Akron Springfield 218, 10. Streetsboro 221, 11. West Branch 228, 12. Akron Buchtel 341, 13. Massillon 369

Race winner: Micah Bentley (Stow) 16:34.2

Field: 13. Ammon Hottensmith 17:27.2, 23. Sean Silk 17:47.0, 27. Evan Pruszynski 17:57.8, 40. Parker Shutty 18:19.9, 55. Billy Silk 18:34.4. Streetsboro: 6. Zachary Vales 17:06.2, 57. Charles Ivory 18:35.0, 59. Eric Tiller 18:36.9, 80. Mario Puleo 19:24.0, 83. Timothy Harkleroad 19:26.1.

SMALL SCHOOL BOYS

Team scores: 1. Waynedale 32, 2. Elyria Cath. 70, 3. Rootstown 88, 4. Cardington-Lincoln 99, 5. Kidron Central Christian 110, 6. Southeast 112, 7. Lake Center Christian 198, 8. Cardinal Mooney 231, 9. Richmond Hts. 262

Race winner: Jackson Varner (Waynedale) 17:11.8

Rootstown: 6. Caleb Cutright 18:38.1, 15. Jacob Sturm 19:35.2, 16. Brady Brown 19:35.4, 20. Wyatt Shenal 19:54.1, 33. Dylan Wilfong 21:05.9. Southeast: 8. Carter Evans 19:00.9, 12. Braydon ader 19:31.6, 17. Christian Schobloc 19:40.0, 38. Brice Schoenaechl 21:29.2, 42. Dylan Evans 21:48.8.

BIG SCHOOL GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Stow 48, 2. Lake 59, 3. Wadsworth 73, 4. Northwest 106, 5. Walsh Jesuit 141, 6. Field 148, 7. Louisville 183, 8. Akron Springfield 194, 9. Streetsboro 230

Race winner: Daniela Scheffler (Lake) 18:45.7.

Field: 9. Maddie Adams 20:49.7, 16. Cassidy Wells 21:27.7, 42. Julia Potts 23:30.0, 54. Jessica Pollard 24:13.5, 55. Kristin Toeple 24:13.7. Streetsboro: 28. Sonia Downing 22:36.2, 59. Cara Tiller 24:26.9, 65. Sofia Maglionico 24:44.8, 71. Grace Thomson 25:02.3, 81. Kenzie LaGuardia 25:31.1.

SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Southeast 46, 2. Waynedale 55, 3. Lake Center Christian 77, 4. Rootstown 92, 5. East Palestine 103, 6. Elyria Catholic 110.

Race winner: Clara Sundberg (Waynedale) 20:16.9

Southeast: 2. Julia Wheeler 20:23.9, 7. Kristen Campbell 22:07.8, 9. Julia Frick 22:17.7, 17. Katie Campbell 23:06.6, 23. Penelopei Sutliff 24:04.9. Rootstown: 15. Mallory Butcher 22:49.2, 18. Sydney Munger 23:37.1, 22. Lauren Krieger 24:02.8, 30. Courtney Taylor 25:15.8, 31. Hannah Crandell 25:28.3.

CARDINAL INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Team scores: 1. West Geauga 23, 2. Painesville Riverside 66, 3. Orange 100, 4. Beachwood 106, 5. Crestwood 179, 6. Py Valley 194, 7. Garfield 237, 8. Willoughby South 243, 9. Independence 271, 10. Kirtland 272, 11. Wickliffe 289, 12. Grand Valley 321, 13. Cuy. Heights 348, 14. Conneaut 382, 15. Badger 382, 16. Berkshire 407, 17. Ashtabula Lakeside 483, 18. Painesville Harvey 494, 19. Fairport Harding 502, 20. Lawrence Upper 560.

Race winner: Daniel Kearns (West Geauga) 15:29.36

Crestwood: 19. Augie Schweickert 17:45.84, 28. Henry Hoover 18:03.71, 33. Kevin Vechery 18:18.57, 44. Hans Sebold 18:32.62, 61. Grayson Sanwald 19:13.76. Garfield: 35. Kyle Schaefer 18:20.63, 38. Ben Garlich 18:25.78, 49. Mauricio Miller 19:38.49, 56. Derek Blunk 19:02.67, 65. Holden Kissell 19:27.90. Ravenna: 114. Dakota Bishop 21:31.20.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Painesville Riverside 34, 2. Chardon 60, 3. Garfield 113, 4. Kirtland 146, 5. Crestwood 153, 6. Cardinal 184, 7. West Geauga 192, 8. Orange 215, 9. Wickliffe 223, 10. Ravenna 258, 11. Laurel 261, 12. Conneaut 305, 13. Cuy. Heights 313

Race winner: Taylor Jasinski (Riverside) 19:23.28

Garfield: 18. Kathlene McMayon 21:17.89, 20. Kourtney Brahler 21:29.62, 24. Olivia Rowe 21:36.70, 28. Aubrey Stonestreet 21:48.51, 38. JaNasia Moore 22:15.68. Crestwood: 10. Abby Guyette 20:20.33, 16. Elaine Guyette 20:55.07, 21. Erin Hallis 21:34.21, 54. Alyssa Hallis 23:29.89, 89. Kyleigh Becka 26:51.65. Ravenna: 26. Julia Stratton 21:43.75, 49. Addison Ribelin 23:11.96, 53, Paige Chinn 23:24.98, 97. Clare Johnston 27:43.78, 98. Kathleene-Gracie Stroh 27:46.97.

CLOVERLEAF INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Team scores (21 teams): 1. Highland 68, 2. GlenOak 73, 3. Green 90 … 7. Aurora 188

Race winner: Thomas Rice (GlenOak) 15:40.8

Aurora: 13. Robert Will 16:30.4, 21. Zachary Ploskunak 16:57.8, 37. Thomas Ploskunak 17:20.3, 57. Nathan Eminian 17:42.0, 64. Connor Flynn 17:46.8.

GIRLS

Team scores (24 teams): 1. Shaker Hts. 78, 2. Mentor 88, 3. Woodridge 166 … 11. Aurora 279.

Race winner: Savannah Dennison (Mentor) 18:19.5.

Aurora: 24. Grace Barto 20:26.5, 55. Samantha Bucalo 21:07.1, 61, Sydney Langell 21:17.5, 62. Isabella Cicero 21:21.1, 81. Eva Logan 21:55.7.

