ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Northern Iowa football beats Western Illinois 52-17 for first win of the season

By Associated Press
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNKqi_0i9FtsCl00

MACOMB, Ill. — Theo Day threw three touchdown passes to lead the Northern Iowa football team to its first win of the season, a 52-17 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Day was 23-of-29 passing for 260 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Desmond Hutson and one to Quan Hampton, each from inside the red zone. Dom Williams and Harrison Bey-Buie each had a short-yardage scoring run and combined for 118 yards rushing on 25 carries for Northern Iowa (1-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Clay Bruno threw for 166 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Western Illinois (0-4, 0-1). Bruno's 47-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Reed pulled the Leathernecks to 17-10 early in the third quarter.

Comments / 1

Related
KWQC

Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

Seither & Cherry hits 150 years

Seither & Cherry Co. celebrated it’s 150th anniversary in business with a celebration Wednesday at Victory Park in Keokuk, Iowa. Seither & Cherry Co. is a multi-discipline contractor providing structural steel erection, heavy rigging, electrical service, piping, conveyor installation, mechanical installation, equipment installation, carpentry, industrial concrete and industrial maintenance services throughout the Midwest. They specialize in working in industrial settings. Their family of companies also includes Tri-State Sheet Metal and McDowell Crane & Rigging. Tri-State Sheet Metal provides custom sheet metal fabrication, installation of ventilation and dust collection systems, equipment lining services, tank fabrication and more. McDowell Crane & Rigging offers short term and long term crane rentals.
KEOKUK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
College Sports
Cedar Falls, IA
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Illinois Football
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
Cedar Falls, IA
College Sports
Macomb, IL
Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Macomb, IL
Football
KWQC

Section of Illinois 41 in Knox County set to be closed Wednesday

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Illinois 41 is set to be closed Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. for overhead bridge crossing repairs. Illinois 41/Linwood Road will be closed between Lacon Road and Knox County Highway 10 in Galesburg, according to the Illinois DOT. BNSF is expected to have the repairs done and the road reopened by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries in Borghi USA fire

No injuries were reported in a commercial fire in West Burlington yesterday afternoon. The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 W. Division Street in West Burlington at about 4:22 p.m. on Monday, September 26. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the […]
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
rtands.com

The end is near for what was once prominent coal rail track in Cedar Falls, Iowa

With the glory days now history, Cedar Falls officials are now planning an un-ceremonial end to rail track that runs through the downtown area. The Iowa Northern Railway used the line to deliver coal to Cedar Falls Utilities, and long hauls used to block traffic for long periods of time. However, that kind of action has not been seen since 2010, and on Sept. 26 the Cedar Falls City Council was expected to vote on removing the rail. The $12.2 million project would involve pulling 11,642 ft of track from First Street to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park. Crossings also will be removed and there will be street reconstruction and improvements made to other infrastructure. An old railroad bridge will be converted into a pedestrian bridge that will connect Washington Park to Pfeiffer Springs Park. A grant from the Federal Railroad Administration will provide 80% of the cost. The city of Cedar Falls and Iowa Northern Railway will split the remaining portion.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell

Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
CENTER POINT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Illinois#Northern Iowa#American Football#College Football#Leathernecks
KCRG.com

National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
WATERLOO, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School

GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
GENESEO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old

LAMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement is asking for help finding a missing teen from rural Buchanan County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13 at her home in Lamont, Iowa. They say she may have willingly gone with someone she knows who picked her up.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 24, 2022

Kimberly Tucker (46) 1319 N. 5th Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 122. Chase M Meyer (34) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery at 6th and Payson. Lodged 125. Lisa Birchfield (56) 1127 N. 18th St. Quincy, IL for driving while license suspended and disobeying stop sign. NTA.
Pen City Current

St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident

LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
SAINT PAUL, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy