Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Matt Smith and Paddy Considine hype up Emma D’Arcy as new ‘House’ trailer teases the war to come

'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Says She Was Told To Play Her Role Like ‘Woman For Trump’
Some George R.R. Martin fans will likely agree with the comparison.
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved
House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
‘The Lord of the Rings’: Who is older, Galadriel or Gandalf?
Galadriel and Gandalf are both ancient creatures in The Lord of the Rings. Even though the grey wizard seems to hold the Lady of Galadhrim in reverence, the history of Arda reveals that it is she who should be diffident towards the Istari, and not vice versa. For one thing,...
"House of the Dragon"'s Vhagar Is the Oldest Dragon Left Standing
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The first season of "House of the Dragon" is, as promised, filled with all sorts of dragons, from Daemon's red Caraxes to Rhaenyra's soaring Syrax. But in episode six, one dragon steps into the spotlight: Vhagar. In the episode, which aired Sept. 26, Vhagar is seen with her rider, Laena Velaryon, and she plays a pivotal role in Laena's death. We're breaking down the origins of this legendary dragon and where she'll probably go from here.
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer teases Sauron’s introduction
"Evil reveals itself"
Neil deGrasse Tyson makes shocking claim about E.T.: 'Steven Spielberg told me'
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joined The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday, where he blew Colbert’s mind with some little-known knowledge: That much like Groot and Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, E.T. is not an animal, but a sentient plant. “Oh, by the way,” deGrasse Tyson said,...
'House of the Dragon' creator says Milly Alcock and Emily Carey are 'not part of' season 2 but he's 'not closing the door' on return
Creator Ryan Condal said that Milly Alcock and Emily Carey won't star in "House of the Dragon" season two, but he's open to their return.
‘Titans’ season 4: new and returning cast, plot, release, and more
Titans is coming back for season four, and the heroes will be facing one of DC’s greatest villains with a very personal connection to the team. It’s one of DC’s last remaining shows after the CW axed the majority of its lineup, but HBO Max’s Titans and Doom Patrol escaped unscathed.
The single worst-reviewed movie in history finally gains a tiny measure of sympathy
History has shown that any movie with the word (or a variation of) “versus” in the title has a 50/50 chance of being awful, but 2002’s video game adaptation Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever took things to an entirely new level by becoming the single worst-reviewed film in the history of Rotten Tomatoes.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ Reexamines Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Who “Booted The Door Down” And Paid The Price
When filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson was growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s, she says the whole of the island – the North and the Republic – desperately needed transformation. “The Troubles were still rumbling on, and the Catholic Church was still very much in power in the South,” she notes. “It was pretty gray and miserable and you just felt like you didn’t have many options and you didn’t have a voice, and abortion was banned everywhere.” Sundance Review: Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ An unexpected voice for those voiceless would emerge in the form of a Dublin singer with an...
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
Alex Scott admits she was ‘deeply in love’ with Arsenal teammate Kelly Smith
Former Lioness Alex Scott has opened up about falling “madly and deeply in love” with her teammate, Kelly Smith, as a young player.The footballer-turned-sports-presenter shared details about the relationship, and the heartbreak she experienced following their split, in her new memoir How (Not) To Be Strong.Speaking at a book launch in London, Scott told The Mirror she had considered leaving the relationship out of the book, but felt it would be “cheating”.“I went back and forth on whether I’d actually be writing the chapter. But then it was one of those moments, I’m writing this book and I want...
Extraction 2 has twice the action of the first film – and a new intense one-shot sequence
Extraction 2 will feature double the amount of action sequences of it predecessor, according to a new behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix flick. Released as part of Netflix's Tudum 2022 festivities, the featurette takes viewers inside the making of the Chris Hemsworth-starring action film. And, based on what director Sam Hargrave teases, it sounds like Extraction 2 will really amp up the action from the Netflix movie that preceded it.
