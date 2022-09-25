Purdue football holds off Florida Atlantic with last-minute stop

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue has been in this situation twice already this season.

A chance to close out a game in the final seconds.

And on the third time, the Boilermakers did it. The defense stopped Florida Atlantic quarterback N’Kosi Perry on 4th-and-short in the fourth quarter and Sanoussi Kane picked up a fumble to secure the 28-26 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue even its record at 2-2 with a trip to Minnesota next week.

Indiana college football scoreboard: Week 4 scores from around the state

Before the game: Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who suffered an undisclosed injury at Syracuse last week, didn’t play. The hope is O’Connell will return next week at Minnesota. Austin Burton made his first Purdue start. Running back King Doerue, receiver Broc Thompson, cornerback Reese Taylor and offensive lineman Cam Craig also didn’t play.

Turning point: With the Owls in the red zone and poised to take the lead with a field goal or a touchdown, Chris Jefferson intercepted Perry and pieced together a 55-yard return. The Boilermakers proceeded to push the ball in the end zone on Burton’s 4-yard TD pass to TJ Sheffield with 8:01 to play and give Purdue a 28-20 lead.

But it wasn’t over: The Owls stormed back, thanks to a personal foul penalty on linebacker O.C. Brothers for a late hit that extended the drive, to pull within 28-26. Following the late hit, Perry hit LaJohntay Wester for 39 yards. Wester caught a 5-yard TD pass but the 2-point conversion was intercepted by Cam Allen.

Player of the game: Dylan Downing became the first Purdue running back to gain at least 100 yards since Zander Horvath rushed for 101 against Rutgers. Downing finished with 113 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, including a 30-yard run - the longest of the season by the Boilermakers.

Burton's night: The sixth-year transfer from UCLA completed 21 of 29 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Charlie Jones. He was 12 of 13 for 97 yards on Purdue's first two scoring drives.

Close your eyes: On Purdue’s third-quarter scoring drive, which extended the lead to 21-13, the Owls were flagged four times. They were called for roughing the passer, pass interference, unsportsmanlike conduct, and roughing the kicker on the extra point.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football holds off Florida Atlantic with last-minute stop