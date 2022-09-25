Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Prep football notebook
Cardinal Ritter College Prep started last season with a 3-6 record, then the Lions put together a hot postseason run to advance to the Class 3 state football semifinals. Coach Brennan Spain’s Lions are looking to do bigger and better things this season, which include taking the final two steps in the state playoffs and winning a title.
South Carolina Football Moves Game Due to Threat of Hurricane Ian
The South Carolina Gamecocks have moved Saturday's game against South Carolina State to Thursday due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, the athletic program announced in a news release shared on Tuesday.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc girls golf team stays unbeaten; Braves tennis team still perfect in league play
The Lompoc girls golf team has played eight matches this season. The Braves have won all eight. Thursday, the Braves defeated former Channel League and CIF Southern Section rival Dos Pueblos 266-284. This year, the Braves compete in the Central Section and the Ocean League. Lompoc's Halee Sager was a...
SBLive's Southern Section Top 25 Football Rankings: Murrieta Valley reenters at No. 23
Six weeks of the 2022 high school football season are behind us already. That means the regular season is already more than halfway over, and a lot of teams start league play this week. Here are SBLive's Southern Section rankings heading into the seventh week (Sep. 29 - Oct. 1) of the 2022 ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paradise Post
Vikings, Panthers to square off in field hockey | Week ahead
A showdown of crosstown rivals in field hockey highlights this weekend’s local sports action. Chico High and Pleasant Valley high schools will meet at Asgard Yard Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Panthers will enter the contest at 6-1, having won their last four games by outscoring their opponents 24-0.
Pamplin Media Group
Girls water polo: Lakeridge cruises to win at Battle of the Lakes
With a sharpshooter up front and a brick wall goalie at the back, the Pacers looked dangerous in the Battle of the Lakes. The Lakeridge girls water polo team is looking to ride last year's wave of momentum even further this year. A year ago, the Pacers took third place...
High school soccer: Lehi executes sweet revenge with Senior Night victory
Lehi High School girls soccer beat Alta High School soccer in a region soccer game on Tuesday to earn sweet revenge.
Key league matchups top Pueblo's high school games to watch for the week of Sept. 25
With many of Pueblo’s high schools heading into the middle of their schedules, many teams are facing off against league opponents this week. Local rivalries will be renewed, and teams will have their fair share of excitement and disappointments. From a key matchup on the soccer pitch to a...
