ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Achane leads No. 23 Texas A&M past No. 10 Arkansas, 23-21

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hH2RB_0i9FsvkJ00

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Demani Richardson got the ball just like he wanted, and the defensive back sprinted the final 82 yards down the sideline on a wild fumble return touchdown for No. 23 Texas A&M.

“Big momentum play. That helped us a lot,” Aggies running back Devon Acane said.

Richardson had the big return while Acane ran for 159 yards and a touchdown as Texas A&M scored 23 consecutive points after falling behind early, eventually beating the 10th-ranked Razorbacks 23-21 on Saturday night.

KJ Jefferson lost the ball when inexplicably trying to leap over the blocking linemen on a first-down play from 3 when Arkansas had a chance for a 21-7 lead late in the first half. The Arkansas quarterback instead ended up going straight up and the ball was knocked out of his hands by linebacker Chris Russell.

“We can’t do that on first down. If it was fourth down, that’s a different story. Unfortunately, it just got popped out," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said. "He wanted to score, and that happened.”

Tyreek Chappell picked the ball out of the air, but he found himself in the standing grasp of running back Raheim Sanders near the 20, he handed the ball to Richardson — who was calling for the ball, and later said he would have taken it had it not been handed to him.

"I don't know if it saved us, but it made it a lot easier to win,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) still had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 left in the game, but Cam Little's 42-yard field goal attempt from the left hashmark hit near the top of the right upright — and fluttered to the ground in the end zone no good. That drive came right after the Aggies had missed a longer field goal attempt.

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) has back-to-back wins over ranked teams since that embarrassing 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State two weeks ago. The conference opener for the Aggies came a week after a 17-9 win over then-No. 13 Miami, which then dropped 12 spots and now will be unranked after a 45-31 loss at home against Middle Tennessee State earlier Saturday.

“We’re by far not close to where we need. We have to fix some self-inflicted wounds, got to clean things up,” Fisher said. “But we beat two good football teams not playing very well, not at the top of our game, but playing well at times and still competing and making plays when we had to, and it's very encouraging.”

Arkansas led 14-0 after TD passes by Jefferson on consecutive drives in the first quarter. He first threw a screen that Ketron Jackson turned into a 32-yard score before finding Warren Thompson wide open behind the secondary for a 56-yarder.

But after the Razorbacks responded to Max Johnson's 10-yard TD pass to Evan Stewart by driving 72 yards in 11 plays to the 3, Jefferson had the big turnover.

“That’s a tough one. Give A&M all the credit in the world, they fought back from 14 down,” Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said. “They had a couple of big plays ... and certainly a big fumble recovery.”

Even though the Aggies failed to convert the tying extra point after the return, they did go ahead to stay on Achane's 9-yard TD that capped the opening drive of the second half for a 20-14 lead.

THE QBs

Johnson, the LSU transfer, was 11-of-21 passing for 151 yards in his second A&M start. Jefferson completed 12 of 19 passes for 171 yards and ran 18 times for 105 yards. Jefferson had a 6-yard scoring run with 10 minutes left in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies recovered from their slow start offensively, when they went 3-and-out on their first four drives. They trailed 14-0 before getting their initial first down on a 63-yard run by Achane midway through the second quarter.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks missed a chance to have consecutive 4-0 starts for the first time since 1988-89, which was still a couple of seasons before joining the SEC. The Hogs haven't won their first two SEC games since 2006. They got to 4-0 overall last year with a win over the Aggies, who had won nine in a row in the series before that.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aggies will regain a few of the spots they've lost since being sixth in the preseason and through the first week, but they will still be quite a way from being back in the top 10. Arkansas will certainly slip.

IN THE HOUSE

The 12th series meeting at the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys was Texas A&M’s “home” game. The announced attendance was 63,580 — or almost 40,000 less than capacity at Kyle Field in College Station. That was higher than the crowd of 57,992 for last year’s Southwest Classic.

UP NEXT

Arkansas is at home to play No. 2 Alabama next Saturday.

Texas A&M travels to Mississippi State next Saturday for the second of four consecutive games away from Kyle Field.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson ready to move past catastrophic fumble with shot to rebound against Alabama

It was going to be so perfect. Leading Texas A&M 14-7, the ball in his hands, the goal line right in front of him, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson knew he could punch the Aggies in the throat with a touchdown. Under center, he jabbed forward, then tried to leap up over the top of the crimson-and-white pile for a decisive statement.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Miami, TX
Local
Arkansas College Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
College Station, TX
Football
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Sam Pittman
arkansasrazorbacks.com

First-Ever DWRRS "Red Out"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game vs. No. 2 Alabama has been announced as the first-ever “RED OUT” of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. All fans should wear Razorback red.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Atthaya Thitikul wins NW Arkansas Championship in sudden death

ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul won a thrilling NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas Sunday. Thitikul and Danielle Kang both ended the final round 17 under par. They advanced to a sudden death playoff. Atthaya Thitikul, age 19, is in her first year on...
ROGERS, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Don't Miss Saturday's Pregame Flyover!

Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Arkansas Razorbacks#College Football#American Football#Sec
talkbusiness.net

New Bentonville company seeks to reimagine hospitality concepts

A little more than two years after exiting the restaurant business, longtime operator Scott Bowman is writing the next chapter of his hospitality career. Bowman is CEO and one of three managing partners of HighGround Hospitality in Bentonville. The company has been operating quietly for the past several months while forming its investment strategy but appears ready to move quickly after its initial acquisition in August.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KCEN

Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl

BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
BRYAN, TX
ourchanginglives.com

Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
inforney.com

College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
116K+
Followers
126K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy