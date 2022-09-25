Read full article on original website
kalb.com
LCU needs to be more consistent as they eye their first road win of the season
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats struggled with consistency this year and that is partially the blame for their 1-3 record this season. In the first two games, the offense could not get much going. The Wildcats scored only 14 points total in both contests. The offense had a total of three turnovers, and the defense forced four turnovers in the first two matchups.
kalb.com
Tioga put up 60 points Friday, the most in school’s history since 2008
BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians put up 60 points last Friday in their homecoming game against Marksville. That was the most that they have ever put up in a game since 2008. The 4-0 Indians have not really struggled getting points this year, averaging 42 points per game...
kalb.com
Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook
St. Mary Tigers dominating on both sides of the ball. After losing the opener this season, the St. Mary’s Tigers have been on a tear, outscoring their last three opponents 103-28. Tioga put up 60 points Friday, the most in school’s history since 2008. Updated: 8 hours ago.
kalb.com
Leesville's Parker Maks pass to Julian Culbert wins cool play of the week
Tyler is tracking the busy tropics on this late Monday morning. Details here on this Monday, September 26th!. Tyler is tracking the NEW work and school week forecast for the week of September 26th! Details here on this Monday morning.
kalb.com
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes. The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
kalb.com
Alexandria woman recognized by the Mexican government during Hispanic Heritage Month
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - September 15 to October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens with Hispanic roots. Irma Rodriguez came to Central Louisiana in 1985 from Veracruz, Mexico. “There were hardly any Hispanic people around here in Central Louisiana, I was just...
kalb.com
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
(KALB) - Check back for more local events during the month of October! If you have any events you’d like us to add, email news@kalb.com and let us know the details!. Jurassic Empire at the Alexandria Mall from Sept 30th through Oct 9th. Details HERE. SEPT. 30 - OCT....
KSLA
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
kalb.com
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park. On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/23/2022-09/25/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Mary B. Duet Chauvin, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 6561.00. Chauvin remains in the VPSO jail. September 24, 2022. Sabrina Nichole Stephens, age 25,...
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
kalb.com
Winnfield student won all-female flight that encourages women in STEM careers
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield teen was among a group young women chosen for a special flight with a goal of introducing a generation of girls to jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It’s part of Delta Air Lines “WING” program, which stands for “Women Inspiring...
kalb.com
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The person has been identified. The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business. If...
KSLA
Woman dead after vehicle overturned on University Parkway
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead from a single vehicle accident on University Parkway. On Sept. 24 around 6:10 a.m., officers of the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the 4000 block of University Parkway. When officers arrived, they discovered that...
kalb.com
Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash
SABINE PARISH (LSP) - Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6, west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas, and injured multiple others. According to investigators, a vehicle driven by...
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
kalb.com
Rapides Police Jury announces new director of emergency preparedness
New discrimination charges were filed against the Rapides Parish School Board by two more teachers.
KPLC TV
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
