CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller
Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
wegotthiscovered.com
A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries
It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ director admits she was ‘annoyed’ by polarizing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene
As the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema that drummed up a ton of repeat business, Avengers: Endgame clearly captured the hearts and minds of audiences all around the world. However, one scene in particular continues to generate plenty of divisive discourse, and it turns out that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t a fan, either.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pearl’ makes a killing at the box office, proving Mia Goth is our new Scream Queen
Mia Goth has confirmed herself as the new scream queen for the 2020s, as Pearl makes a sizable splash at the box office. The prequel to Ti West’s divisive horror flick X has made a name for itself within its opening week, fueling the fire of 2022 being a year for non-franchise films. Off a reported budget of $1 million, the sequel has grossed $6 million domestically making its money back comfortably before any international release.
Polygon
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night secret screening unveils a ‘complete love letter’ to classic horror
Attendees at the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas were the first to see Marvel’s hour-long black-and-white Halloween special Werewolf by Night on Sunday night, at one of the film festival’s Secret Screenings. Director Michael Giacchino — the composer for The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Up, Coco, The Incredibles, and Inside Out, among dozens of other films — called in for a remote Q&A after the screening to explain how the project, premiering on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, came about, and why it looks and feels so radically different from any other Marvel Studios project.
Gizmodo
Werewolf by Night Wants to Introduce Monsters Into the MCU
Euphoria’s Storm Reid is joining the Nun sequel. Sarah Michelle Gellar teases her Teen Wolf spinoff hero. Jon Hurwitz wants a sixth season of Cobra Kai. Plus, another look at Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!. The Nun 2. THR reports...
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
wegotthiscovered.com
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
