ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail. Updated: 13 hours ago. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on...
ASHLAND, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntington, WV
Sports
City
Troy, WV
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Football
Huntington, WV
Football
City
Carlton, AL
Local
Alabama Football
WSAZ

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

20th Street underpass paving complete

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 20th Street underpass in Huntington reopened Tuesday afternoon following a paving project that shut it down. City officials say the underpass is now open to traffic. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after Greenup County shooting

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, make sure to keep the creepy crawlies out of your yard. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for keeping your lawn free of grubs. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man leads police on chase ending in cattle field

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that Dustin Johnson was arrested today by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department after a brief vehicle pursuit. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that Johnson was involved in. Deputies say they observed Johnson in a parking lot with his hood up. When Johnson observed the deputies, he fled in the vehicle with his hood still up; he put his head out the window to view where he was going. He struck a cattle gate and proceeded into a field, where he hit his brakes and turned, causing the police cruiser to make contact with his vehicle.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

3 inducted into Marshall journalism hall of fame

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Marshall University graduates were inducted into the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame this week. The ceremony took place Friday night at the Memorial Student Center. With the new inductees, the Hall of Fame now includes 81 members. The first ceremony took place in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm.  Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver.  Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform in Ashland, Ky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paramount Arts Center announced Tuesday that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be making a stop in Ashland in the new year. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform with special guest Peter One on Friday, February 3. According to Paramount officials, Isbell...
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Boy who died after fall in river attended Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A child who died in Huntington this weekend attended Cabell County Schools, according to Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications at Cabell County Schools. The 12-year-old boy’s identity has not been released. Authorities say the boy fell into the water Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet. Crews […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New brewery coming to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to downtown Charleston recently, you’ll find there are many new attractions – from Slack Plaza to events always happening. Now, another new business is coming to town. The business is a brewery called “Short Story Brewing.” It will be located on Summer Street near fellow downtown beer classics […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy