WVSSAC football rankings – week six
It's week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is the list of top 20 rankings by the WVSSAC.
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
WSAZ
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail. Updated: 13 hours ago. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on...
West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
WSAZ
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Metro News
First responders confirm boy drowned in Ohio River near Huntington Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — First responders say a boy drowned in the Ohio River near Huntington Saturday. A call came into first responders around 3:15 p.m. about a possible drowning on the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge. According to WSAZ-TV, Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller confirmed the boy...
WSAZ
20th Street underpass paving complete
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 20th Street underpass in Huntington reopened Tuesday afternoon following a paving project that shut it down. City officials say the underpass is now open to traffic. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, make sure to keep the creepy crawlies out of your yard. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for keeping your lawn free of grubs. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
lootpress.com
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
Man leads police on chase ending in cattle field
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that Dustin Johnson was arrested today by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department after a brief vehicle pursuit. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that Johnson was involved in. Deputies say they observed Johnson in a parking lot with his hood up. When Johnson observed the deputies, he fled in the vehicle with his hood still up; he put his head out the window to view where he was going. He struck a cattle gate and proceeded into a field, where he hit his brakes and turned, causing the police cruiser to make contact with his vehicle.
3 inducted into Marshall journalism hall of fame
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Three Marshall University graduates were inducted into the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame this week. The ceremony took place Friday night at the Memorial Student Center. With the new inductees, the Hall of Fame now includes 81 members. The first ceremony took place in […]
Living History: Where to see WWII-era LST-325 in the river
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The last visitors stepped onto the LST-325 in Charleston at 5 p.m., and once their tour is over, the ship will get ready to head to her next destination. The crew says once the final group of visitors steps off the ship, preparations to set sail back down the Kanawha River […]
Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm. Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver. Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
WSAZ
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform in Ashland, Ky
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paramount Arts Center announced Tuesday that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be making a stop in Ashland in the new year. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform with special guest Peter One on Friday, February 3. According to Paramount officials, Isbell...
Boy who died after fall in river attended Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A child who died in Huntington this weekend attended Cabell County Schools, according to Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications at Cabell County Schools. The 12-year-old boy’s identity has not been released. Authorities say the boy fell into the water Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet. Crews […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
wchstv.com
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
New brewery coming to downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to downtown Charleston recently, you’ll find there are many new attractions – from Slack Plaza to events always happening. Now, another new business is coming to town. The business is a brewery called “Short Story Brewing.” It will be located on Summer Street near fellow downtown beer classics […]
