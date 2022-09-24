ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

'We kicked their tails': MTSU coach, former FSU QB Rick Stockstill proud of win over UM

By Jim Henry, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0sbg_0i9FryQh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1fn7_0i9FryQh00

Rick Stockstill knows Tallahassee is proud of him, too.

Stockstill - the former Florida State quarterback who is in his 17th season as the head coach at Middle Tennessee State - directed the Blue Raiders to their biggest win in school history Saturday.

And it came at the expense of one of the Seminoles' most bitter rivals - the Miami Hurricanes.

Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents.

FSU COVERAGE

More: 'A great first week.' Former FSU assistant Billy Sexton continues stroke rehabilitation program

More: 'A special lady.' Extra Point Club honors founder Ann Bowden, funds endowment scholarship

More: Florida State receives verbal commitment from one of nation's top recruits in Hykeem Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCBjm_0i9FryQh00

'Promise you my phone is blowing up'

When asked by the media if the win at Hard Rock Stadium was sweeter because he went to FSU, Stockstill 64, answered:

“No. I’m all Middle Tennessee, but I can promise you my phone is blowing up with text and whatever from my Florida State pals. I had a couple of my former teammates here tonight watching the game. A bunch of my former teammates texted me before the game, ‘good luck and kick their tail.’ All that kind of stuff.

"I know Tallahassee, I know they’re pretty excited about the mighty Blue Raiders kicking these Hurricanes’ tails because we kicked their tails and I ain’t afraid to say it.”

MTSU (3-1) never trailed, forced turnovers on Miami's first three possessions, stopped the Hurricanes (2-2) on downs on three other occasions and scored on passes of 69, 71 and 98 yards. It also had another 89-yard pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqrHT_0i9FryQh00

"It's always fun to do stuff that nobody thinks you can do," Stockstill said.

"Coming down here 26-point 'dogs and kicking their butt like we did—because it was a butt-kicking, there was no fluke to this—just really proud of our team. The toughness that we played with. We were the tougher team here tonight, mentally and physically, and we got after them. We set the tone early, especially on defense."

Stockstill, signed by coach Bobby Bowden out of Fernandina Beach, was a three-year letterman and two-starter starter for the Seminoles (1977-81).  He led FSU to some of its most important wins in school history, was part of the Octoberfest team in 1981 and finished his career with 2,834 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Stockstill also understands UM's tradition and the importance of the win. He was part of two FSU's wins over the Hurricanes in 1978 and 1979.

"Everybody knows the U and all the great players that have played here," he said.

"You know, this is pretty special. And to beat a ranked team is pretty special. I told

our team earlier in the week, I said, ‘Ray Lewis and Michael Irvin and all of them cats, they ain’t coming out if the smoke. They ain’t coming out of the tunnel.

"Have a strong belief in yourself, a strong belief in your team and don't flinch, don't look at the scoreboard, just keep playing.’ And that's what we did. Just a phenomenal win, man, just a phenomenal win for these guys."

Entering Saturday, the Blue Raiders were 0-20 against opponents that were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll when those games were played and outscored by 585 points — 868-283.

MTSU was 25.5-point underdogs at kickoff against the Hurricanes.

"I know I feel like I’m bragging and boasting, but I’m so proud of these guys because they believed what nobody else did and I’m just happy they got to experience this," Stockstill said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Reach Jim Henry at jjhenry@tallahassee.com.

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'We kicked their tails': MTSU coach, former FSU QB Rick Stockstill proud of win over UM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Murfreesboro, TN
College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Murfreesboro, TN
247Sports

FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason

Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Stockstill
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Ray Lewis
FanSided

FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four

I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtsu#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Florida State#Extra Point Club
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 15 hours ago. Speaking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
FSU
thefamuanonline.com

Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
MIDWAY, FL
wtxl.com

Ian strengthens as local storm watches remain in effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ian remains in a mode of intensification late Monday night as the increasingly powerful storm rips through the western tip of Cuba Tuesday. Ian's center is located about 100 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and is moving north-northwest at 13 MPH.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy