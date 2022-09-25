Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Syracuse drops to No. 7 in rankings after 1st loss of the season
Syracuse dropped to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches' poll after losing its first game of the season. The Orange were off to their best start since 2016, and were the No. 3 team in the country before they lost in a late defeat to the Cavaliers. SU stands at 7-1-1 and are second in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
Daily Orange
Film Review: SU’s passing game limited by protection struggles
Syracuse's fourth win of the season looked commanding throughout the first half against Virginia. But the Orange's lead dwindled in the final half hour. They failed to score a touchdown during that span, briefly trailing to the Cavaliers with just under six minutes remaining in the game.
Daily Orange
Dino Babers talks injuries, specialists ahead of Wagner
Dino Babers emphasized Monday morning that he knows what it's like to lead a Football Championship Series team on the road as an underdog. In 2013, Babers' Eastern Illinois team traveled to face San Diego State as 21-point underdogs. The Panthers won by 21.
Daily Orange
Flexibility, ability to adjust helps Raina Hughes thrive in new role
Williamstown High School threw Raina Hughes "into the deep end straight from the start" months after she switched schools. She earned a spot on the varsity team following a dominant performance at a preseason camp.
streakingthelawn.com
Winners, losers, and I don’t knows from UVA’s loss to Syracuse
In a new series we’ll be doing at times this football season, we’re evaluating individual Virginia Cavaliers on their performances in individual games by categorizing them as “Winners,” “Losers,” or — to add some nuance — “I don’t knows,” from the most recent contest. These will be aided by PFF’s grades for the Wahoos.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s 2012 season was the catalyst of its winning culture under Ian McIntyre
Syracuse needed a flight to Richmond. It had just defeated Cornell in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament, but had a "nightmare of a time" finding transportation to face its next opponent, VCU.
Daily Orange
‘It’s never been stronger’: An inside look at the Vaughan SC-Syracuse pipeline
Many of Vaughan SC's best recruits don't want to sign professional soccer contracts. They want to play for Syracuse. Known as a vehicle to professional and Canadian national team success, the Orange...
Daily Orange
Chelsea Domond involved in all 3 of Syracuse’s goals in win over Miami
In the 24th minute of Syracuse's game against Miami, forward Erin Flurey dribbled past the center circle toward the left side of the field. She saw fellow forward Chelsea Domond with a lead on a Hurricane defender in the center of Miami's zone and fed her a pass.
Daily Orange
Elite defense from 3 levels helps SU clinch 1st ACC win
After SU's eighth foul of the first half, Miami calmly swung the ball around the box to Jordan Felton on the right. She made a quick move to the outside and sent a cross into the box, where at least three Orange defenders waited between her and her intended target. Grace Gillard was amongst them, clearing the ball with a massive boot down field.
Elite 2024 Prospect Caden Brown Recaps 'Fantastic' Syracuse Visit
One of the top players in the 2024 class regardless of position is Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall defensive lineman/linebacker Caden Brown. Brown holds offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia and others. He spent Friday at Syracuse and attended the win over ...
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
Syracuse's GameDay Hopes Take Hit as ESPN is Going to Clemson/NC State This Week
Syracuse football was hoping to get ESPN's College GameDay to come to the school for the first time. However, those hopes took a significant hit on Sunday as ESPN announced week five's location would be Clemson for the Tigers matchup with NC State. Why is this harmful to the Orange's hopes? Simple. ...
If Adam Weitsman or Sean Tucker’s dad have an NIL question, this is who they call (Q&A with Mark Wheeler)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mark Wheeler is a very busy man. In 2015, Wheeler was put in charge of Syracuse University’s compliance efforts to stay within NCAA rules. Since July 1, 2021, he has also worked as the point person on SU’s name, image and likeness (NIL) endeavors.
Axe: Defending SU fans that stay home; will ESPN’s College GameDay skip Syracuse again?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on the Syracuse fans still staying home and if we missed out on a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay as soon as I congratulate the Miami Dolphins for beating the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Home is where the fans are.
Orange Bringing National Attention To Upstate New York Football
No matter which college team you root for, no one should deny the benefits to all of New York football when Syracuse University is playing well. 31 New Yorkers are currently on NFL rosters in 2022. Former pro football stars like Ron Jaworski, Boomer Esiason and even fan favorite Rob Gronkowski are all from the Empire State. Top names and the big teams always draw fans attention. That's why it's awesome when the Orange are playing well because upstate New York draws the attention of all of college football.
Daily Orange
Skaneateles head coaching torch passed after undefeated season
Throughout Skaneateles High School boy's soccer team's undefeated run in 2021, head coach Aaron Moss and assistant coach Pete O'Connor still kept their players in check. If both coaches didn't think the team performed to par, players would run the next day, junior midfielder David Petercsak said. But if the team did well, Moss and O'Connor would join the players blasting music after each game.
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor
The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
New York state marching band rankings week 3: Cicero-North Syracuse still atop national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
Daily Orange
Brandon Levin is stepping up as Baldwinsville football’s ‘next man up’
In eighth grade, Brandon Levin went into football with a complete blind eye. His friend, Toby McIntyre, encouraged him to play for the modified Baldwinsville middle school football team. Levin first played for the...
