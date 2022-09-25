ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

Syracuse drops to No. 7 in rankings after 1st loss of the season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse dropped to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll after losing its first game of the season. The Orange were off to their best start since 2016, and were the No. 3 team in the country before they lost in a late defeat to the Cavaliers. SU stands at 7-1-1 and are second in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
Daily Orange

Film Review: SU’s passing game limited by protection struggles

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse’s fourth win of the season looked commanding throughout the first half against Virginia. But the Orange’s lead dwindled in the final half hour. They failed to score a touchdown during that span, briefly trailing to the Cavaliers with just under six minutes remaining in the game.
Daily Orange

Dino Babers talks injuries, specialists ahead of Wagner

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Dino Babers emphasized Monday morning that he knows what it’s like to lead a Football Championship Series team on the road as an underdog. In 2013, Babers’ Eastern Illinois team traveled to face San Diego State as 21-point underdogs. The Panthers won by 21.
Daily Orange

Flexibility, ability to adjust helps Raina Hughes thrive in new role

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Williamstown High School threw Raina Hughes “into the deep end straight from the start” months after she switched schools. She earned a spot on the varsity team following a dominant performance at a preseason camp.
streakingthelawn.com

Winners, losers, and I don’t knows from UVA’s loss to Syracuse

In a new series we’ll be doing at times this football season, we’re evaluating individual Virginia Cavaliers on their performances in individual games by categorizing them as “Winners,” “Losers,” or — to add some nuance — “I don’t knows,” from the most recent contest. These will be aided by PFF’s grades for the Wahoos.
Daily Orange

Chelsea Domond involved in all 3 of Syracuse’s goals in win over Miami

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In the 24th minute of Syracuse’s game against Miami, forward Erin Flurey dribbled past the center circle toward the left side of the field. She saw fellow forward Chelsea Domond with a lead on a Hurricane defender in the center of Miami’s zone and fed her a pass.
Daily Orange

SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

Orange Bringing National Attention To Upstate New York Football

No matter which college team you root for, no one should deny the benefits to all of New York football when Syracuse University is playing well. 31 New Yorkers are currently on NFL rosters in 2022. Former pro football stars like Ron Jaworski, Boomer Esiason and even fan favorite Rob Gronkowski are all from the Empire State. Top names and the big teams always draw fans attention. That's why it's awesome when the Orange are playing well because upstate New York draws the attention of all of college football.
Daily Orange

Skaneateles head coaching torch passed after undefeated season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Throughout Skaneateles High School boy’s soccer team’s undefeated run in 2021, head coach Aaron Moss and assistant coach Pete O’Connor still kept their players in check. If both coaches didn’t think the team performed to par, players would run the next day, junior midfielder David Petercsak said. But if the team did well, Moss and O’Connor would join the players blasting music after each game.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives.  John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
Syracuse.com

Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor

The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
