Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
CBS 58
All the buzz is about java on Thursday for National Coffee Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Whether you like a dark, light, or medium roast, java drinkers can all unite on Thursday for National Coffee Day. One estimate is 64 percent of American adults drink a cup of Joe every day, roughly equal to 146 billion cups of coffee per year. For the special day on Thursday, many of your favorite roasters will offer special promotions, including Colectivo Coffee.
A new venue for Festa Italiana
Festa Italiana was held in the Italian Community Center for the first time in its 43-year history after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS 58
Trolley rides this Sunday in South Milwaukee to help commemorate its 125th anniversary
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A street car will be the desired mode of transportation this Sunday for the "Historical Trolley Tour" in South Milwaukee. The event is a way to commemorate the city's 125th anniversary. The trip lasts an hour and is a good way to get see where "Crusher" the wrestler was born and raised. Of course it lets you get a little nostalgic on a Sunday afternoon.
CBS 58
Food truck employing workers with special needs in Milwaukee receives $5,000 grant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-based small business making an effort to provide job opportunities for area individuals with special needs has been awarded a $5,000 grant. The Real Estate Alliance for Charity, also known as REACH, announced in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 press release that the recipient of their $5,000 High Impact Grant is making its way to Sweet Abilities, a local food truck that plans to utilize the grant to make repairs to their ice cream truck, with the aim of providing a safer and more comfortable work environment for its employees with special needs.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Harbor Fest
Milwaukee Harbor Fest is a free family friendly festival celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Join Harbor District, Inc., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center at Harbor Fest for another year of family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats! Harbor Fest will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the 600 block on E. Greenfield Avenue. Release a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center, cheer on the artist and their boat floats during the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade, and enjoy the live music, local food, and activities at Harbor Fest!
CBS 58
Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
CBS 58
Nonprofit plans to renovate historic Milwaukee theater into a music hub
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic site located on Milwaukee's near west side, will soon turn into an all-ages music hub, thanks to a non-profit called West Side Arts Unlimited. The original State Theater was built in 1915 and had a storied history. Once a black and white cinema featuring silent films the venue evolved to host live music over time. In the 1970s, it became a popular nightclub known as 'The Electric Ballroom' and later renamed 'The Palms,' where major classic rock acts like U2, AC/DC and The Police performed before becoming household names.
CBS 58
Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss Jack-O'-Lantern...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Kindergartners 'Blooming with Knowledge'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The kindergartners at West Bend's McLane Elementary have already made their mark on the school in just the first two weeks of the term. Not to worry though, this paint job was sanctioned. "The very first time they came to art for the school year, they...
MATC Times
1831-33 N Palmer St
High-end 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Lower Duplex - Don't miss this beautiful, completely remodeled high-end 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath lower duplex unit available for rent. Features Include: Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Gas Oven/Range, Granite counters, Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry! Pet Friendly unit: $250 non-refundable pet fee + $50/month/pet. Central Air / Central Heat plus Large unfinished basement for storage. Nice private yard with large patio, perfect for grilling or lounging. Centrally located in Milwaukee's Historic Brewers Hill neighborhood - easy access to downtown, I-43, Brady St, Water St, North Ave, Fresh Thyme Market, and Fiserv Forum.
Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin
As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
CBS 58
PepsiCo awarding $500,000 to benefit MIlwaukee-area scholars
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Of 20 national scholarships to be awarded by the PepsiCo Foundation Uplift Scholarship, only one community or technical college in Wisconsin received an award. The Milwaukee Area Technical College foundation was announced in a press release on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as that recipient. MATC is set...
milwaukeerecord.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
TMZ.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Victims Memorial Plan Causing Concerns for Milwaukee Officials
Discussions are underway on how best to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ... but officials in Milwaukee are concerned a physical memorial site could attract the wrong folks. On the heels of the new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" -- which has stirred plenty of...
CBS 58
Juneteenth Day becomes official holiday in city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can mark it on your calendar next year. Juneteenth Day is now an official holiday in the city of Milwaukee. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday, the first one since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: New Techmobile at Racine Public Library!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us for her monthly segment to discuss new events and happenings at the library!. They have a brand new techmobile! You can request it or the bookbike to attend an event you host by following the below link:
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, executive director for Pleasant Prairie.
CBS 58
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Brutus!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Brutus was announce on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old currently living at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Learn more about how you can help WHS, and even how you can make Brutus a part of your...
