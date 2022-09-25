ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

fox5ny.com

Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
MELVILLE, NY
northforker.com

Land & Sea Gala kicks off 2022 Maritime Festival: Photos

Hundreds attended the annual Land and Sea Gala to kick off the Maritime Festival in Greenport Friday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) The 33rd annual Maritime Festival kicked off in Greenport Friday with food, music and fun at the Land and Sea Gala. Hundreds gathered at the Greenport Yacht & Shipbuilding Co....
GREENPORT, NY
27east.com

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck on Flanders Road Sunday Night

UPDATE: Monday, September 26, 6 p.m. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man killed in Flanders on the night of Sunday, September 25. He ran into the... more. Besides the wealth that whaling brought to New England and Sag Harbor, the whaling industry also became a...
longisland.com

Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow

Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
EAST MEADOW, NY
marinelink.com

New Workboat Delivered to Long Island

Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island. Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
MATTITUCK, NY
27east.com

Golf Resort Hearing Closes and Vote Looms, Despite Objections From Southampton Planning Board Chair

Planning Board Chairwoman Jacqui Lofaro asked the question, gesturing for someone to come up from the Southampton Town Hall audience, as a nearly two-hour public hearing on the Lewis Road... more. Bridgehampton and Sagaponack voters overwhelmingly approved the Hampton Library’s proposed $1,701,352 budget in lighting voting ... by Staff Writer...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Timothy Bolger

Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in Atlantic

A 50-foot boat caught fire and sank off Long Island on Sept. 24, 2022U.S. Coast Guard. Authorities rescued a 51-year-old man whose fishing boat caught fire, forcing him to jump overboard into the Atlantic Ocean before the boat sank off the coast of Point Lookout on Long Island on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 24, officials said.
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
CBS New York

NWS: Tornado touched down on Long Island during storms

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island early Monday during a violent thunderstorm that brought down power lines and hundreds of trees.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the treacherous weather first burst on a West Islip neighborhood before traveling across Suffolk County."Our bedroom is right there, and at 10:30, we heard this roaring sound. It sounded like a jet engine or a train going by for about 15 seconds, then an explosion," West Islip homeowner Rick Jacoby said.Rick and Regina Jacoby and their neighbors were plunged into darkness as power...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
