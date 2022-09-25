Read full article on original website
Related
greaterlongisland.com
‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Festival at Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 11
The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 11. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
fox5ny.com
Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
Sweet scoop! New owners rescue 1920's ice cream parlor that was about to close
The new owners of Hildebrandt's are making sure the crown jewel here gets the shine and spotlight it deserves - the ice cream.
northforker.com
Land & Sea Gala kicks off 2022 Maritime Festival: Photos
Hundreds attended the annual Land and Sea Gala to kick off the Maritime Festival in Greenport Friday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) The 33rd annual Maritime Festival kicked off in Greenport Friday with food, music and fun at the Land and Sea Gala. Hundreds gathered at the Greenport Yacht & Shipbuilding Co....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
sbstatesman.com
Annual car show is Stony Brook University’s tie to the Italian Community
On Sunday, Sept. 18, Stony Brook University’s Center for Italian Studies hosted the Robert D. Cess Concorso d’Eleganza XVI, an Italian car show, on the Physics Building’s lawn area. The exhibit was free and open to the public, and featured examples of of Italian vehicles as a...
Thomas's Ham and Eggery Diner set to reopen on Saturday
The Long Island landmark was badly damaged by a fire earlier in September
27east.com
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck on Flanders Road Sunday Night
UPDATE: Monday, September 26, 6 p.m. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man killed in Flanders on the night of Sunday, September 25. He ran into the... more. Besides the wealth that whaling brought to New England and Sag Harbor, the whaling industry also became a...
RELATED PEOPLE
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
marinelink.com
New Workboat Delivered to Long Island
Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island. Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems...
Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials
MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
27east.com
Golf Resort Hearing Closes and Vote Looms, Despite Objections From Southampton Planning Board Chair
Planning Board Chairwoman Jacqui Lofaro asked the question, gesturing for someone to come up from the Southampton Town Hall audience, as a nearly two-hour public hearing on the Lewis Road... more. Bridgehampton and Sagaponack voters overwhelmingly approved the Hampton Library’s proposed $1,701,352 budget in lighting voting ... by Staff Writer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
News 12
Iconic Plainview Diner to close today after 50 years of serving the community
After 50 years of serving the community, an iconic Long Island restaurant will be shutting its doors for good at the end of the business day today. The Plainview Diner is serving its last western omelet, cheddar cheese burger and souvlaki today. The diner first opened in 1972, and has...
EF-0 tornado hits part of Suffolk County amid stormy Sunday night
Gusty winds and torrential rain slammed the Tri-State area hard Sunday night, bringing with it a small tornado that hit part of Suffolk County, according to the National Weather Service.
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in Atlantic
A 50-foot boat caught fire and sank off Long Island on Sept. 24, 2022U.S. Coast Guard. Authorities rescued a 51-year-old man whose fishing boat caught fire, forcing him to jump overboard into the Atlantic Ocean before the boat sank off the coast of Point Lookout on Long Island on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 24, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
cottagesgardens.com
This $65M Beachfront East Hampton Estate Just Listed for the First Time in 75 Years
Known as “Cima del Mundo” (Spanish for “top of the world”), this beachfront Spanish Colonial-style abode at 201 Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton is available for the first time in 75 years. Designed by architect Robert Tappan in 1925 and renovated and expanded in 1994...
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
NWS: Tornado touched down on Long Island during storms
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island early Monday during a violent thunderstorm that brought down power lines and hundreds of trees.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the treacherous weather first burst on a West Islip neighborhood before traveling across Suffolk County."Our bedroom is right there, and at 10:30, we heard this roaring sound. It sounded like a jet engine or a train going by for about 15 seconds, then an explosion," West Islip homeowner Rick Jacoby said.Rick and Regina Jacoby and their neighbors were plunged into darkness as power...
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0