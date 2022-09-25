ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Fire damages kielbasa shop in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A fire damaged a kielbasa shop early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. at Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi along East Union Street in Nanticoke. According to the owner of the shop, his son was cooking kielbasa for the Bloomsburg Fair,...
NANTICOKE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire

RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
RINGTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carbon County, PA
Society
Carbon County, PA
Government
City
Lansford, PA
County
Carbon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Road renamed for state lawmaker in Luzerne County

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Dozens gathered on Main Street in Shickshinny on Tuesday to memorialize the honorable George C. Hasay. Hasay served the 117th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 34 years. "At that time he was first elected to the House in 1972, and he was only...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The Wicked Botanist holds second annual fall Lehigh Valley Wicked Plant Festival

For Dawn Ash, the owner of the Wicked Botanist, selling house plants via Facebook started off as a hobby. That was until she opened a storefront in Bethlehem in March 2021. After recently opening another storefront in Kutztown, The Wicked Botanist hosted its second annual fall plant festival, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Grace Community Church#Cub Scouts#Lansford Alive#Italian#Fall Fest#Wnep
Newswatch 16

Bird flu detected in geese in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There aren't many signs of geese at the Griffin Reservoir near Clarks Summit. This, after the Pennsylvania Game Commission, reported more than 30 Canada geese were found sick or dead recently at the reservoir in Lackawanna County, infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet Of The Week- Ivy

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is an Alaskan Malamute named Ivy. STROUDSBURG, PA | Ivy is a 4-year-old adult female Alaskan Malamute. She has been at the shelter since early July. She is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Ivy has no bite history, has been spayed, and is up to date with her shots. She is currently available for adoption at the Stroudsburgs Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM). Ivy is ready to move into her new home. She can become part of your family today for a $250 adoption fee. WATCH VIDEO.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Hazle Township fire displaces 7, including 3 children

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fire on Tuesday that displaced seven people, which includes three kids as well as two pets who all escaped unharmed. Hazle Township Fire and Rescue responded to the 800 block of West Green Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night as crews say they battled flames […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Resident injured in Lansford blaze

A man is hospitalized after a fire ravaged his home Sunday night in Lansford. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. at his home located at 428 East Front St. The blaze was located in the living room of the single family dwelling. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
LANSFORD, PA
Newswatch 16

Kicking off the Tour De Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Biking to overcome substance abuse, the Tour De Scranton took place in the Electric City Sunday. The charity bike ride raises money to support individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Riders began at Scranton High School and took different routes around the city. The bike ride...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Therapy dog makes rounds at Moscow Elementary

MOSCOW, Pa. — Michelle Layland reads to her second grade class at Moscow Elementary School, and these days, there are two special guests in the room. One of them has four paws. Sarah Edwards and her 2-year-old lab named Dutton are part of a new program at the school....
MOSCOW, PA
Newswatch 16

Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy