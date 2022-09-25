Read full article on original website
Fire damages kielbasa shop in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa. — A fire damaged a kielbasa shop early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. at Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi along East Union Street in Nanticoke. According to the owner of the shop, his son was cooking kielbasa for the Bloomsburg Fair,...
'Deja New' - Life skills class opens store in Susquehanna County
KINGSLEY, Pa. — "Deja New at the View" is the newest way to shop at the Mountain View School District in Susquehanna County. "Deja vu, it's like they have the shirt that is not new to them, but it is new to us," explained seventh grader Genevieve Heil. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
Work progressing on Monroe County Courthouse expansion
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a makeover Monroe County officials have been dreaming about for over a decade, and now construction to expand the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg is finally taking shape. "We purchased the PNC Bank building that was here on this site, and we had to demolish...
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
Road renamed for state lawmaker in Luzerne County
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Dozens gathered on Main Street in Shickshinny on Tuesday to memorialize the honorable George C. Hasay. Hasay served the 117th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 34 years. "At that time he was first elected to the House in 1972, and he was only...
thebrownandwhite.com
The Wicked Botanist holds second annual fall Lehigh Valley Wicked Plant Festival
For Dawn Ash, the owner of the Wicked Botanist, selling house plants via Facebook started off as a hobby. That was until she opened a storefront in Bethlehem in March 2021. After recently opening another storefront in Kutztown, The Wicked Botanist hosted its second annual fall plant festival, with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance.
Highway dedicated to fallen firefighter in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It was an afternoon of remembrance in Wyoming County on Monday, as dozens of firefighters and family members honored the life of Edward Nulton. "We remember his smile, his character, and he was quite a character," said Reverend Val Rommel. In 2018, the firefighter was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
Bird flu detected in geese in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There aren't many signs of geese at the Griffin Reservoir near Clarks Summit. This, after the Pennsylvania Game Commission, reported more than 30 Canada geese were found sick or dead recently at the reservoir in Lackawanna County, infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.
Easton’s Garlic Fest returns to Centre Square with plenty of pungent events and vendors
Although Centre Square is still encumbered with blocked-off work zones here and there, Garlic Fest will still celebrate its 19th weekend stinking up the heart of Easton, construction be damned. The city’s annual festival celebrating the odorous Allium sativum, more commonly known as garlic, returns for another year with plenty...
Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
AWSOM Pet Of The Week- Ivy
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is an Alaskan Malamute named Ivy. STROUDSBURG, PA | Ivy is a 4-year-old adult female Alaskan Malamute. She has been at the shelter since early July. She is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Ivy has no bite history, has been spayed, and is up to date with her shots. She is currently available for adoption at the Stroudsburgs Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM). Ivy is ready to move into her new home. She can become part of your family today for a $250 adoption fee. WATCH VIDEO.
Hazle Township fire displaces 7, including 3 children
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fire on Tuesday that displaced seven people, which includes three kids as well as two pets who all escaped unharmed. Hazle Township Fire and Rescue responded to the 800 block of West Green Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night as crews say they battled flames […]
Times News
Resident injured in Lansford blaze
A man is hospitalized after a fire ravaged his home Sunday night in Lansford. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. at his home located at 428 East Front St. The blaze was located in the living room of the single family dwelling. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Kicking off the Tour De Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Biking to overcome substance abuse, the Tour De Scranton took place in the Electric City Sunday. The charity bike ride raises money to support individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Riders began at Scranton High School and took different routes around the city. The bike ride...
Elk missing for 2 days is returned to Northampton County owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
Therapy dog makes rounds at Moscow Elementary
MOSCOW, Pa. — Michelle Layland reads to her second grade class at Moscow Elementary School, and these days, there are two special guests in the room. One of them has four paws. Sarah Edwards and her 2-year-old lab named Dutton are part of a new program at the school....
Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
