ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

How the Dodgers’ 1958 Move to L.A. Lit Up Announcer Jaime Jarrín’s Career

At the start of 1955, the Dodgers were based in Brooklyn, and Jaime Jarrín was a reporter in his native Ecuador, covering the National Congress. Four years later, the Dodgers had moved to Los Angeles, and Jarrín was broadcasting their games on the radio. Jarrín arrived in Los Angeles on a permanent resident visa that June and worked in a factory until a part-time job opened up at the city’s only Spanish radio station, KWKW. He made fast progress, and by the time the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1958, Jarrín was KWKW’s news and sports director. They didn’t play much baseball...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jaime Jarrín to Retire From Broadcasting Dodgers Games in Spanish

By now, Jaime Jarrín’s career milestones are as well-known to baseball fans as his voice.   The Los Angeles Dodgers’ legendary Spanish-language broadcaster is set to retire next month after an astounding 64 seasons with the team. He’s been a prominent voice of the Dodgers for virtually all of the Brooklyn-born franchise’s time in Los Angeles. After the legendary Vin Scully retired in 2016, Jarrín became the longest-tenured announcer in baseball. “He’s outlasted owners, players — everyone,” says Jessica Mendoza, who is part of the Dodgers’ home announcing team on Charter’s Sports Net L.A. and covers baseball for ESPN. “No one can...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy