Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
KEYC
Windom-based housing organization sends volunteers to repair local homes
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - When a Mountain Lake woman, Sherri Penner, needed her 96-year-old mother’s home upgraded, Rebuilding Together Minnesota sent a swarm of volunteers to help. “I saw it in the newspaper- the phone number- and it just went really fast. I told them what I needed:...
1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
Two people were killed and third crash victim suffered life-threatening injuries when vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening. According the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 p,m. and involved a collision between a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Hwy. 7 at 195th St. SE in East Lake Lillian Township.
myklgr.com
Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs
Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
Comments / 0