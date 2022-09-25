ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota

(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs

Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

