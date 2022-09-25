Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO