After an exhilarating Week 4 of college football, the AP Top 25 Poll has been updated and released. entered the top ten after defeating Florida on Saturday, moving up three spots to No. 8. Additionally, Penn State (No. 11) and Washington (No. 15) also moved up three spots, while Texas A&M made the huge jump of six spots to No. 17 after defeating Arkansas.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO