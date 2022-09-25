ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Police ask for dashcam upgrades, purchase of new handguns

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is requesting upgrades to two of its critical tools: guns and dash cameras. SAPD provided a briefing to the city’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday to replace existing duty guns and upgrade its in-car video system that could include cloud-based storage, linking/activating systems of other nearby officers, and integration with officer’s body cameras.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church

(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
SEGUIN, TX
Here's when San Antonians will receive their CPS Energy credit

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy customers in the San Antonio area are getting a smaller electricity bill for Christmas. The utility on Tuesday announced it would distribute $42.5 million in direct rebates via those December bills, following city council's recent conversations about how to spend millions in surplus revenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
