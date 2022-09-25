Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Illegal street racing, car gatherings fueling concerns for neighbors along Southwest Military
SAN ANTONIO – Illegal street racing is once again fueling concerns on the Southwest Side. People in the area say there’s been a recent uptick in late-night street racing on Southwest Military Drive and are looking to local leaders for answers. “It seems like they’re back in the...
'Our streets': St. Mary's Strip residents, businesses hit stalemate over parking
Officials say more discussion is needed after a tense meeting.
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
VIA Link sees high interest for its newly opened South Zone
SAN ANTONIO — VIA Link is growing in popularity. The on-demand ride-share program recently opened its fourth service area. VIA Link South joins VIA Link Northeast, Northwest and Sandy Oaks. VIA Link South serves an area that includes the Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio,...
City fines apartment complex owners; orders repairs to be completed
SAN ANTONIO — Calls for help from tenants at a Medical Center apartment complex are getting answered. This summer, tenants teamed up with the Texas Organizing Project to address problems they claim were occurring at the Seven Oaks apartment complex. The city of San Antonio has also gotten involved...
Home suffers minor smoke damage after detached garage catches fire
SAN ANTONIO — A home suffered minor smoke damage after a fire broke out in the detached garage. It happened late Tuesday just north of downtown around 10:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Briarcliff Drive near Lockhill Selma Rd. When first responders arrived, they reported fire and smoke...
KTSA
17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is behind bars on charges he ran over a man after they started arguing in a convenience store parking lot. 29 year old Milton Tejeda was killed September 21 in a parking lot near the intersection of Ramsgate and Stockbridge.
'Emotional roller coaster': Live Oak Police search for person of interest after woman found in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO — Questions continue to mount after a mother was found dead in a drainage ditch in Live Oak. Meanwhile, Live Oak Police are on the hunt for a person of interest. Keith Hammond is the victim's boyfriend. Police want to find him and question him. Last week,...
Fire damages several buildings in south San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A building was damaged following a fire on the south side of San Antonio early Tuesday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Mission Road for a structure fire. When officials arrived on scene, the found four structures engulfed in flames.
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
'A direct, deliberate attack': Business owners furious over proposed parking permit program
SAN ANTONIO — For years, Tobin Hill residents voiced their concerns about the crime, noise and parking problems in their neighborhood. They claim it all stems from bars and restaurants along the St. Mary's Strip. Bar owners say they're frustrated, too. Now, a new proposed pilot program to solve...
KSAT 12
Fight inside East Side bar led to deadly shooting of woman, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman who died after being shot outside an East Side bar was among a group of people who earlier had been involved in a fight inside the business. They found Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the back seat of a car in...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
Three caught trying to steal catalytic converters, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Three people are in jail in San Marcos after police say they were caught trying to steal catalytic converters at an apartment complex. It happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane. Police say they found the first suspect hiding in the...
KSAT 12
Driver killed after crashing into pole on Hwy 90, splitting vehicle in half, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on Highway 90 that left a car split in half, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:38 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the crash on Highway 90 and Mechler Road. According to the BCSO, EMS arrived...
New Braunfels City Council approves $500K utility assistance expansion
The New Braunfels Food Bank, the Community Council of South Central Texas, the Family Life Center and the Salvation Army are the local nonprofits that will assist in allocating the $500,000. (Courtesy Unsplash) During their Sept. 12 regular meeting, the New Braunfels City Council approved up to $500,000 from the...
KENS 5
San Antonio Police ask for dashcam upgrades, purchase of new handguns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is requesting upgrades to two of its critical tools: guns and dash cameras. SAPD provided a briefing to the city’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday to replace existing duty guns and upgrade its in-car video system that could include cloud-based storage, linking/activating systems of other nearby officers, and integration with officer’s body cameras.
seguintoday.com
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church
(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
KENS 5
Here's when San Antonians will receive their CPS Energy credit
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy customers in the San Antonio area are getting a smaller electricity bill for Christmas. The utility on Tuesday announced it would distribute $42.5 million in direct rebates via those December bills, following city council's recent conversations about how to spend millions in surplus revenue.
