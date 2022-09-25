Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Bears could stick around until December
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears may stay in the valley until mid-December, due to a hyperphagia stage that they are are currently experiencing. “We were getting 50 calls a day. And the bears this year are going through a bit of a food failure,” said James Jonkel, FWP regional bear team. “Every so often, we'll get a food failure year where they go into this sort of desperation mode. It's a higher end hyperphagia where they just totally ignore people altogether.”
UM Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula
The popular University of Montana Homecoming Parade returned to Missoula's streets on Saturday morning.
NBCMontana
Pumpkin patches will be full despite probable weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — Spooky season is upon us and the pumpkin patches are about to be fully open. Local Missoula pumpkin patch, Turner Farms, is ready to welcome back customers with a full patch, despite a worrisome summer. “With the snow coming so late in the spring and then...
NBCMontana
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park to host annual Science, History Week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park announced it will host its 19th annual Science and History Week through a webinar series. The series highlights current natural and cultural research topics related to the park and World Heritage Site. The webinar takes place this Monday through Wednesday. The...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
NBCMontana
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
NBCMontana
Missoula police respond to disturbance at parking garage
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials interrupted an in-process burglary at the parking garage at the old Western Montana Clinic on West Front Street. Officials responded after several calls came in to 911 on Tuesday afternoon. When officials arrived, two suspects retreated into the building and barricaded themselves inside. Officers...
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
NBCMontana
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
NBCMontana
Missoula approves plans to acquire Federal Building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for Missoula city and county to acquire the Federal Building on East Broadway. The city approved a resolution to create a Missoula Local Government Building Special District during Monday night’s Missoula City Council meeting. The feds will pass the building to...
NBCMontana
Final hearing on proposed Missoula internet service scheduled for Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council members will decide Monday on whether to give a second cable and internet provider a franchise. The public can give input up through a hearing tonight, then council members are to take a final vote. The City Council approved the deal with TDS...
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
NBCMontana
All 6 Missoula City Council applicants selected for interviews
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council selected candidates for the vacant council seat in Ward 2 on Monday night. Six people applied, and the city council nominated all of them for interviews. Those will take place in another meeting on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. They will be...
963theblaze.com
Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council to take final vote on acquiring downtown federal building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council will vote Monday on taking ownership of, improving, maintaining and operating the downtown federal building. The county recently approved an agreement to join with the city on future designs. The city and county will generally split costs and management down the middle. The...
montanarightnow.com
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
City of Missoula finalizes broadband, cable agreement with TDS
Final approval has been given for a franchise agreement with a new broadband provider looking to establish a presence in the Missoula's growing market.
