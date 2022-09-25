Read full article on original website
TechRadar
How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci
From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
TechRadar
The Last Of Us trailer: the apocalypse is here in our first look at HBO's mega-budget adaptation
The first trailer for The Last Of Us, the long-awaited and much-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's hugely successful videogame, has arrived. Click below to watch it:. The series, which was first announced in March 2020, stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and British rising star Bella Ramsey. It takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus.
TechRadar
Canceled: Peacock junks its second 1990s reboot in 2022
Peacock's executives have canceled the streaming service's reboot of drama, Queer As Folk, after just one season. The new take on the drama only debuted at the start of June, with the entire first season dropping at once. Sadly, Deadline reports, it has now been axed and there will be no second season. (opens in new tab)
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
TechRadar
Netflix has a bold new plan to make you love its games
Netflix is pressing full steam ahead with its lofty mobile gaming ambitions, despite low subscriber engagement in the small library of titles released thus far. The streaming giant has revealed plans to launch its own internal games studio in a bid to lessen reliance on third-party developers. Based in Finland, the as-yet-unnamed studio will be fronted by former EA and Zynga executive Marko Lastikka, and join Next Games and Night School Studio in the streamer’s roster of already-owned developers.
TechRadar
The Pico 4 vs the Oculus Quest 2: which standalone VR headset is better?
Standalone headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2 or Pico 4, are great options for anyone interested in exploring VR. These types of gadgets give you the freedom to play VR games and enjoy immersive experiences wherever you are, without requiring connections to bulky PCs or external consoles. For the past...
TechRadar
Missing The Terminal List? Get your fix with these 6 military thrillers...
When it debuted on the first day of July, The Terminal List divided opinion starkly. Take a look at the show's Rotten Tomatoes page and you'll see a critical mauling with a score of 35% and some savage reviews, including one who called the show "A slab of barely heated red meat". Then, alongside that, you'll see the audience score, which sits at 95%, showing that while reviewers did not go for the show, viewers have, and in a big way.
TechRadar
Amazon will kick off Black Friday early with its Prime Early Access sale
Shoppers, get ready for another sales event. Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale following months of rumors and last week's leak. The retailer has confirmed in a press release that the two-day sale will take place on October 11 - 12 and - much like its Prime Day summer bonanza - will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
TechRadar
Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: what we expect to see in the sales
It’s almost time for the annual PS5 Black Friday deals, a sales period where retailers offer deep discounts on game consoles, accessories, and games. Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 this year, but expect to see discounts up to a week ahead. Though we’re unlikely to see sales on the PS5 console itself, Black Friday deals are set to be abundant when it comes to the best PS5 games and gear.
TechRadar
Urbanista Lisbon review
There are some things Urbanista could have done better, but there are also several things it's done right. The Urbanista Lisbon earbuds win in fit, mic, battery life, and portability. Plus, they look good enough to eat. Pros. +. Long battery life. +. Impressive mic and call quality. +. Snug...
TechRadar
Android Auto's next free update has been leaked and it's perfect for music fans
If you love to jam out while out on a road trip then you’ll likely love Android Auto’s next update – with its promised redesign seemingly ready to launch based on a new leak. Google has been teasing the next major upgrade to Android Auto for some...
TechRadar
Deadpool 3 will see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine 'one more time'
The merc with the mouth has returned – and this time he’s bringing back a legend of the X-Men franchise, with Hugh Jackman officially confirmed to reprise the role of Wolverine for the next Deadpool film. In true Deadpool fashion, a video put out by Reynolds’ official Twitter...
TechRadar
Amazon launch live blog: Alexa, Ring, Echo, Fire and more gadgets are launching soon
If you're a big fan of Amazon products, like Ring, Echo, Alexa, Fire, Halo, Kindle or any of the many other sub-brands the online retail giant has, today is going to be a big day for you. At 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, which is 2am AEST...
TechRadar
Nintendo Switch Pro rumor looks legit, thanks to this Nvidia email
Nintendo Switch Pro rumors have been reignited as an Nvidia employee seems to have confirmed the existence of the chip allegedly powering the device. No official announcement of the Nintendo Switch Pro has been made as of yet. But an Nvidia leak posted to the r/GamingLeaksandRumours (opens in new tab) subreddit seems to all but confirm the Tegra239 SoC (system on a chip) is real, by way of an email from an Nvidia employee.
TechRadar
Amazon is holding an Alexa and Ring event – expect new Echo smart speakers
Amazon has announced it’s hosting an event for its devices, services, and Ring products that’ll take place at 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST on Wednesday, September 28 (2 AM AEST, September 29) – that’s tomorrow at the time of writing. The event doesn’t come...
TechRadar
Your Chromecast with Google TV will get a big free update to Android 12
Google will soon update its top-of-the-line Chromecast to Android 12, finally bringing it on par with smart TV platforms offered by its rivals. Currently, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) only runs on Android 10, despite both the hardware and software being developed by Google itself. Thanks to this upgrade the streaming stick should now get several benefits including support for a broader selection of third-party game controllers, automatic refresh rate switching to reduce video stuttering, and a slew of minor improvements.
TechRadar
VITURE One XR Glasses review
VITURE’s One XR Glasses had a lot of promise but some design issues severely impact the image quality. Considering they set you back nearly $500 these issues are inexcusable, making this new-age gadget a tough one to recommend. VITURE One XR Glasses: One-minute review. The VITURE One XR Glasses...
TechRadar
The latest Dyson cordless vacuum rival is a familiar name… and face
Numatic, which makes the popular Henry range of vacuums, has jumped into the cordless stick vacuum market with a new addition to its line, the Henry Quick. We’re excited to introduce Henry Quick to the Henry range, bringing a brand-new, cordless stick vacuum to the UK’s favourite vacuum brand. Henry’s always been powerful, reliable and the perfect all-rounder; now Henry Quick offers a handy addition for quick clean-ups with more capacity than most leading vacuums and completely dust-free emptying.
