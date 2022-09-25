ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci

From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The Last Of Us trailer: the apocalypse is here in our first look at HBO's mega-budget adaptation

The first trailer for The Last Of Us, the long-awaited and much-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's hugely successful videogame, has arrived. Click below to watch it:. The series, which was first announced in March 2020, stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and British rising star Bella Ramsey. It takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Canceled: Peacock junks its second 1990s reboot in 2022

Peacock's executives have canceled the streaming service's reboot of drama, Queer As Folk, after just one season. The new take on the drama only debuted at the start of June, with the entire first season dropping at once. Sadly, Deadline reports, it has now been axed and there will be no second season. (opens in new tab)
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#Game Of Thrones#Hbo Max#Prequel#House#Hbo Streaming#Viserys
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
TechRadar

Netflix has a bold new plan to make you love its games

Netflix is pressing full steam ahead with its lofty mobile gaming ambitions, despite low subscriber engagement in the small library of titles released thus far. The streaming giant has revealed plans to launch its own internal games studio in a bid to lessen reliance on third-party developers. Based in Finland, the as-yet-unnamed studio will be fronted by former EA and Zynga executive Marko Lastikka, and join Next Games and Night School Studio in the streamer’s roster of already-owned developers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

The Pico 4 vs the Oculus Quest 2: which standalone VR headset is better?

Standalone headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2 or Pico 4, are great options for anyone interested in exploring VR. These types of gadgets give you the freedom to play VR games and enjoy immersive experiences wherever you are, without requiring connections to bulky PCs or external consoles. For the past...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Missing The Terminal List? Get your fix with these 6 military thrillers...

When it debuted on the first day of July, The Terminal List divided opinion starkly. Take a look at the show's Rotten Tomatoes page and you'll see a critical mauling with a score of 35% and some savage reviews, including one who called the show "A slab of barely heated red meat". Then, alongside that, you'll see the audience score, which sits at 95%, showing that while reviewers did not go for the show, viewers have, and in a big way.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Dexter
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Switzerland
TechRadar

Amazon will kick off Black Friday early with its Prime Early Access sale

Shoppers, get ready for another sales event. Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale following months of rumors and last week's leak. The retailer has confirmed in a press release that the two-day sale will take place on October 11 - 12 and - much like its Prime Day summer bonanza - will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: what we expect to see in the sales

It’s almost time for the annual PS5 Black Friday deals, a sales period where retailers offer deep discounts on game consoles, accessories, and games. Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 this year, but expect to see discounts up to a week ahead. Though we’re unlikely to see sales on the PS5 console itself, Black Friday deals are set to be abundant when it comes to the best PS5 games and gear.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Urbanista Lisbon review

There are some things Urbanista could have done better, but there are also several things it's done right. The Urbanista Lisbon earbuds win in fit, mic, battery life, and portability. Plus, they look good enough to eat. Pros. +. Long battery life. +. Impressive mic and call quality. +. Snug...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Pro rumor looks legit, thanks to this Nvidia email

Nintendo Switch Pro rumors have been reignited as an Nvidia employee seems to have confirmed the existence of the chip allegedly powering the device. No official announcement of the Nintendo Switch Pro has been made as of yet. But an Nvidia leak posted to the r/GamingLeaksandRumours (opens in new tab) subreddit seems to all but confirm the Tegra239 SoC (system on a chip) is real, by way of an email from an Nvidia employee.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Your Chromecast with Google TV will get a big free update to Android 12

Google will soon update its top-of-the-line Chromecast to Android 12, finally bringing it on par with smart TV platforms offered by its rivals. Currently, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) only runs on Android 10, despite both the hardware and software being developed by Google itself. Thanks to this upgrade the streaming stick should now get several benefits including support for a broader selection of third-party game controllers, automatic refresh rate switching to reduce video stuttering, and a slew of minor improvements.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

VITURE One XR Glasses review

VITURE’s One XR Glasses had a lot of promise but some design issues severely impact the image quality. Considering they set you back nearly $500 these issues are inexcusable, making this new-age gadget a tough one to recommend. VITURE One XR Glasses: One-minute review. The VITURE One XR Glasses...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The latest Dyson cordless vacuum rival is a familiar name… and face

Numatic, which makes the popular Henry range of vacuums, has jumped into the cordless stick vacuum market with a new addition to its line, the Henry Quick. We’re excited to introduce Henry Quick to the Henry range, bringing a brand-new, cordless stick vacuum to the UK’s favourite vacuum brand. Henry’s always been powerful, reliable and the perfect all-rounder; now Henry Quick offers a handy addition for quick clean-ups with more capacity than most leading vacuums and completely dust-free emptying.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy