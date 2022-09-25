ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly says Jayden Daniels is progressing as a passer for LSU football. Here's how.

BATON ROUGE - The biggest concern surrounding quarterback Jayden Daniels after his three seasons with Arizona State football was his ability to read defenses. Could he be decisive? Could he scan the field and go from receiver to receiver on his reads and not bail out of the pocket too early? Could he do it all while playing in the toughest conference in college football?
Plaquemine unstoppable in 50-0 rout over Istrouma

Four weeks of the 2022 high school football season are in the books, and the Plaquemine Green Devils have shown no loss in momentum. The Green Devils headed to Baton Rouge last Friday for their toughest opponent yet this season, but it did not affect their momentum. Senior quarterback Mike...
Baker topples East Iberville, 38-20, in non-district action

The young East Iberville Tigers got momentum off a strong offensive showing from junior quarterback Trey Perkins, but Baker managed to hold off EIHS, 38-20, in non-district action last week. The visiting Tigers slipped to 1-3 for the season but return home Friday for action against Pine (4-0). Perkins propelled...
Louisiana House leader checks into rehab for treatment of alcoholism

Republican Lafayette Rep. Stuart Bishop, chairman of the powerful tax-writing committee in the Louisiana House, has checked himself into a rehab facility to be treated for alcoholism. Bishop issued the following public statement:. "Over the last 12 years I have worked very hard to serve the people of my district...
Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo slated for Saturday in Grosse Tete

A celebration of the life and culture of the Atchafalaya Basin will highlight the festivities at the Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature swamp pop music and homemade Cajun foods, surrounded by massive oak trees along the bayou at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete at 17525 La. 77 on Bayou Grosse Tete, just off Interstate 10 at Exit 139.
