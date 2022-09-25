Read full article on original website
Incoming grad transfer Jacob Grandison is says Jon Scheyer is Tom Brady-esque
With seven incoming freshmen and just one returnee from last year's Final Four team, Jon Scheyer knew he need to go out and get experienced players from the Power Five level to help bring leadership to his first roster at Duke. "His ability to stretch the floor is key, but...
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
Grades for the Week 2022: NC State vs. UConn
NC State moved to 4-0 with a comprehensive win over UConn. Check out how the Wolfpack graded out in the 41-10 win.
Pregame Podcast: Kelly Gramlich talks No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After an entire offseason and four weeks worth of games, NC State vs. Clemson is finally here -- and the stakes have never been higher. The Wolfpack and Tigers are set for a Top-10 showdown on ABC with Atlantic Division title implications at the start of ACC play for the Pack.
Jon Scheyer says Duke's identity will start with its defense
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has navigated the coaching change in Durham about as well as could be reasonably expected and now he's ready to embark on his inaugural season in 2022-23. By the Mike Krzyzewski retired in April, Scheyer had already secured the top recruiting class in the country...
[PODCAST] Personnel changes ahead of Duke and evaluating Virginia recruiting after a de-commitment
Virginia football will hope to bounce back this week when it hits the road to face Duke - in what is expected to be a sloppy game due to the forecast. Despite the loss to Syracuse, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott saw some progress from his side, especially on the offense. It's about putting everything together.
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State: What to watch
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Late Kick: NC State could upset Clemson in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between NC State and Clemson.
Notebook: Virginia football preparing for sloppy conditions against Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The forecast for Virginia's trip to Durham isn't pretty. Hurricane Ian's track remains uncertain but the Cavaliers are making sure they are ready for several difference scenarios when it comes to playing in some rough conditions at Wallace Wade Stadium. “I’m from Louisiana,” said Virginia running back Mike...
NC State DB Devan Boykin ahead of top-10 meeting with Clemson
NC State defensive back Devan Boykin spoke with members of the media following practice Tuesday ahead of the Pack's top-10 meeting with Clemson.
NC State G Jarkel Joiner on coming to Raleigh, start of practice
NC State guard Jarkel Joiner spoke with members of the media ahead of the official start to practice.
