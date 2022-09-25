KJ Jefferson, Myles Slusher headline Arkansas’ Players of the Game against Texas AM

Things did not go Arkansas’ way on Saturday. A field-goal attempt in the final two minutes clanged off the top of the right upright and fell harmlessly into the end zone as the 10th-ranked Razorbacks fell to Texas A&M, 23-21.

The good to take from it? Arkansas played poorly and still almost beat an awfully good team, a team that was picked to finish second in the SEC West at the conference’s media days over the summer.

Arkansas’ offense went over the 400-yard mark. Arkansas’ defense, which entered as with the bottom-ranked pass defense in FBS, gave up just 151 yards in the air.

But Arkansas’ dream of a College Football Playoff appearance and a matchup between two undefeated teams next week in Fayetteville was dealt a blow.

Our three Razorbacks Wire writers have selected their Players of the Game below.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson (Taylor Jones)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks scrambles with the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jefferson threw for 171 yards and two scores and ran for another 105 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Bumper Pool (Taylor Jones)

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool (10) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Pool led the team with seven tackles, a hurry, and had a pass break-up.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson (E. Wayne)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks scrambles with the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The turning point of the game came when Arkansas was ahead 14-0 and inside the 5. Jefferson dove toward the end zone, the ball was knocked loose and Texas A&M returned the fumble 97 yards for a touchdown.

Defensive back Myles Slusher (E. Wayne)

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) is tackled by Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Slusher was in his first game since the team's opener. Arkansas needed him and the Hogs secondary responded with a fair game in the back. Slusher had six tackles, one for-loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass break-up.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson (Kendall Hilton)

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass as Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Let's face it. Arkansas wouldn't be where they are, they wouldn't have come even that close Saturday, without Jefferson.

Linebacker Bumper Pool (Kendall Hilton)

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool (10) plays defense against Cincinnati during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas had some tackling issues on Saturday, but Pool did Pool-like things the best he could.

