ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former Georgia Tech football coach Bill Fulcher dies at 88

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Bill Fulcher, who coached Georgia Tech’s football team for two seasons in the 1970s in what remains the shortest tenure in the school’s modern era, has died at the age of 88, the school announced Saturday.

Fulcher, who also played in the NFL, died Friday at home in his native Augusta. The school gave no further details.

Fulcher coached at the University of Tampa in 1971 when the Spartans had a football program, compiling a 6-5 mark.

He returned to his alma mater as head coach in 1972 after Bud Carson was fired, guiding Georgia Tech to a 7-4-1 record, a victory in the Liberty Bowl, and a No. 20 ranking in The Associated Press final poll.

Georgia Tech finished 5-6 the following season and Fulcher resigned at the age of 39, saying “it is no longer as enjoyable for me to coach football as it once was.”

Fulcher’s tenure remains the shortest of the 13 full-time coaches in Georgia Tech history. He was replaced by Pepper Rodgers and never coached again.

After leaving Georgia Tech, Fulcher launched a successful career in commercial real estate in Atlanta and Augusta. He also graduated from Augusta Law School in 1980.

In 2015, Fulcher was inducted to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Fulcher enrolled at Georgia Tech in 1953 and walked on to the football team when the Yellow Jackets were a national powerhouse and member of the Southeastern Conference.

Fulcher, a linebacker, played in two Sugar Bowls and a Cotton Bowl as Georgia Tech compiled a 26-6-2 record during his three-year career.

Fulcher went on to play three seasons in the NFL for Washington, did a stint in the U.S. Army, and then began coaching at the high school level.

He served three stints as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech during the 1960s, working under Bobby Dodd and Carson.

Fulcher is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bequi, five children and 11 grandchildren.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Augusta, GA
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Washington, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pepper Rodgers
Person
Bill Fulcher
Person
Bobby Dodd
Person
Bud Carson
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

ASU mourning death of student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
ALBANY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Wheeler HS magnet student earns perfect score on SAT

Khan Nguyen, a junior in the STEAM magnet program at Wheeler High School, received a perfect score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in his first time taking the test. His mother, Tuyet Anh, sent word of his accomplishment, along with the photo, and some additional information. She says he...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

How Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia

ATLANTA - All eyes are on the tropics as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and heads north. On its latest track, Hurricane Ian is expected to track across portions of Georgia later in the week, but the impacts of the decaying tropical system will largely depend on your proximity to the storm's center.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Commercial Real Estate#American Football#Linus Realestate#The University Of Tampa#Spartans#Augusta Law School
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy