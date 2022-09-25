ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXWbF_0i9FoqcU00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — A crane toppled and crashed into the corner of the future home of Oklahoma City TV station News 9 Saturday afternoon while removing a large, curved digital billboard from the southwest corner of the building.

The end of the crane came to rest on the top of the building while the billboard came to rest part way down the corner just over Mahogany restaurant’s door.

Currently, the intersection of Sheridan and Robinson and one block in every direction have been closed because of the mishap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8f8J_0i9FoqcU00
Fire and police block the intersection of Sheridan and Robinson in downtown OKC Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 as engineers begin to devise ways to remove the crane and partially fallen digital billboard. (B. DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Free Press learned from police on the scene that engineers would not try to remove the partially fallen billboard and the crashed crane until Sunday morning daylight to ensure safety. Three cranes larger than the one that toppled were already on the scene around dusk Saturday.

That means traffic through that intersection will have to be diverted including both the blue and red streetcar lines.

Developing media hub

The Oklahoman newspaper, nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Watch, and Mahogany Restaurant are tenants that are already in the building.

News 9 continues to fit out the majority of both floors of the building that will become the new home of the station with all of their studios and operations except for their helicopter.

Free Press covered the sale of the building to News 9 back in July 2021.

TV News 9 parent company to purchase home of The Oklahoman

The building had been heavily renovated in 2014 to accommodate The Oklahoman newspaper including the installation of the prominent billboard on the corner that ran announcements and video news stories for passersby.

The Oklahoman was drastically downsized by two successive corporate owners over the years since and no longer needed that much space. They gave up their lease and the owners sold the building to the parent company of News 9 in 2021.

Unofficial estimates are that News 9 will be broadcasting from the building in winter of 2023.

Last Updated September 25, 2022, 7:44 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Flames shoot from Oklahoma City home during overnight fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled heavy flames at a southwest Oklahoma City home early Tuesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., crews battled a fire at a two-story home on Southwest 28th Street just off Interstate 44. Authorities said there was so much fire that crews had to battle the flames from the outside of the building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents

A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Cranes#Free Press#Downtown Oklahoma City#Traffic Accident#Oklahoman#Sheridan And Robinson#Oklahoma Watch
KOCO

Oklahoma City neighbors panicked after told to evacuate due to wildfire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Would you be prepared if a wildfire put your home in its sight?. A number of neighbors in Oklahoma City said they panicked when they were told to evacuate Friday. When you see the alert or hear the alarm, firefighters said you may not have time to grab paperwork, so you should leave your house and remember everything is replaceable but your life.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news9.com

SE OKC Shooting Suspect Admits To Killing Driver In Stalled Vehicle

An enraged metro driver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint on Monday for the deadly shooting of another driver who was stalled in the roadway. Oklahoma City police said 35-year-old Jason Mercer left the scene after the shooting but went back...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper

Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
792
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy