ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Sawyer, Turner score on last play, SELA beats Incarnate Word

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Eli Sawyer threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to CJ Turner as time expired to give Southeastern Louisiana a 41-35 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

No. 7 Incarnate Word (3-1, 0-1) had just taken a 35-34 lead with 21 seconds remaining when Lindsey Scott Jr. threw an 4-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Perez.

Carlos Washington Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 22 yards to the Southeastern Louisiana 41. Sawyer threw an incomplete pass to Turner before his game-winning catch.

Sawyer was 15-of-24 passing for 258 yards with two touchdown passes. Washington ran for two scores and finished with 120 yards rushing on 23 carries. Turner had five catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (2-2, 1-0).

Scott completed 27 of 38 passes for 333 yards and threw three touchdowns passes and an interception.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children’s fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named both for author and social reformer Charles Kingsley and for the founder’s son Kingsley Warner, who died as a toddler. Now the nonprofit will be called Clover. Officials knew Charles Kingsley had been a chaplain to Queen Victoria, tutor to the boy who became King George V, and had written about 20 books. “And he was quote-unquote a social reformer who helped create the settlement house movement,” said Keith Liederman, CEO of Clover, shortly before Tuesday’s announcement. The Rev. Beverly Warner of New Orleans’ Trinity Episcopal Church founded Kingsley House in 1896 as a settlement house — an inner-city institution dedicated to fighting poverty.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy