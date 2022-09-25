Read full article on original website
Texas A&M star Ainias Smith out for season
Texas A&M all-purpose star Ainias Smith is out for the season due to an injury suffered Saturday vs. Arkansas, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday. Fisher would only confirm a “lower body injury,” but various reports indicate Smith sustained a broken leg. Smith was on crutches on the sideline by the end of the game, which the Aggies won 23-21.
Paul Finebaum on Arkansas: ‘It’s going to be a very difficult game for Alabama’
Alabama may be a two-touchdown favorite at Arkansas this week, but Paul Finebaum said “it’s going to be a very difficult game for Alabama.”. The SEC Network analyst, who joined “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on Monday, believes the loss to Texas A&M over the weekend could work in the Razorbacks’ favor.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
