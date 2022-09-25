ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Texas A&M star Ainias Smith out for season

Texas A&M all-purpose star Ainias Smith is out for the season due to an injury suffered Saturday vs. Arkansas, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday. Fisher would only confirm a “lower body injury,” but various reports indicate Smith sustained a broken leg. Smith was on crutches on the sideline by the end of the game, which the Aggies won 23-21.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
