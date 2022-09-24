ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Construction Underway at 949 North Marshall Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has noted that construction is well underway at a 34-unit townhouse complex planned at 949 North Marshall Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. Designed by Gnome Architects, the development will consist of homes each rising four stories tall. Each property will feature roof decks and rear balconies, and two-car garage, with a total of 68 parking spaces.
Construction Anticipated at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington

Construction work has not yet started at Engine 29 Firehouse, a renovation and expansion project at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington, as noted in a recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY. The development will involve a rear five-story addition to the existing three-story firehouse. The ground floor of the existing structure will be renovated into commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units, as well as parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
Construction Advances at 342 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philadelphhia YIMBY has revealed that construction has made significant progress at a six-story, 50-unit mixed-use building at 342 West Girard Avenue (also known as 342-54 West Girard Avenue) in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, as Philly YIMBY’s recent location visit has revealed. Designed by Coscia Moos Architecture and developed by Hightop Real Estate and Development, the 43,010-square-foot project will rise from a 8,124-square-foot footprint and include 2,252 square feet of retail, a basement, full sprinkling, and a parking garage. Permits list Ferraro Construction Group LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $4 million.
Permits Issued For 2120 North 7th Street In North Philadelphia East

Permits have been issued for the construction of a new multi-family development at 2120 North 7th Street in North Philadelphia East. The new building will rise three stories tall, with three residential units, all expected to be apartments. A pilot house at the top of the structure will provide access to a roof deck. In total, the building will space 3,216 square feet of space. 24 Seven Design Group is the architectural firm behind the project.
Construction Complete at 171 West Berks Street in Kensington

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction work is complete at a five-story, 28-unit rental building at 171 West Berks Street in Norris Square. Designed by Ambit Architecture, the building will feature ground-level retail and residential amenities such as a fitness center, bicycle storage, and nine parking spaces. The roof deck will offer a lounge area, a dog park, yoga space, and sweeping skyline views.
