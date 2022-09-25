How the SBLive Florida Power 25 fared in Week 5

1 - Chaminade-Madonna beat Gulliver Prep, 28-0

Now before the season, this probably was a game everyone thought would be pretty good. The Raiders are winless and this one wasn’t really even that close.

2 - Miami Central beat No. 17 Dillard, 43-7

On a Saturday night prime time high school football game, the Rockets didn’t disappoint. The Panthers on the other hand couldn’t keep up.

3 - Plantation American Heritage did not play; Bye week

The Patriots did not have a game, as they prepare to travel to No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons on Friday.

4 - IMG Academy beat Central (AL), 41-26

Make that three wins in a row for the Ascenders since their opening season loss at home. Safe to say all is well with IMG Academy.

5 - St. Thomas Aquinas beat Treasure Coast, 21-7

The Raiders beat probably the best 1-4 high school football team in the state of Florida in Treasure Coast.

6 - Columbus beat No. 12 Miami Northwestern, 23-19

Keeping Miami Northwestern quarterback Taron Dickens and the high flying Bulls’ offense contained was the key in the Explorers’ victory.

7 - Lakeland did not play; Bye week

The Dreadnaughts did not have a game, as they prepare to host Lake Gibson on Friday.

8 - Sanford Seminole lost to No. 16 Venice, 24-17

So there was a lot of social media banter back and forth between the two schools as it seems like Sanford Seminole looked prime to upend the 2021 Class 8A champions.

9 - Cardinal Gibbons beat Key West, 63-7

The Conchs were never really any match for the Chiefs going in and the final score indicates that. Oof.

10 - Pine Forest beat West Florida, 35-21

We just keep eyeing that Oct. 7 matchup with Niceville as the game of the year in the panhandle.

11 - Tampa Bay Tech beat Gaither, 54-14

The Titans made quick work of the Cowboys and if this offense is now where the defense is at, watch out. Tampa Bay Tech could be the best team in Tampa.

12 - Northwestern lost to No. 6 Columbus, 23-19

On the final drive of the game, the Bulls couldn’t come up with the go-ahead touchdown they needed.

13 - Edgewater beat Apopka, 28-19

The Fightin Eagles were able to hold off a Blue Darters’ team that’s getting better throughout the season.

14 - Jesuit lost to Armwood, 27-10

Let’s recap Jesuit last couple of weeks. Lose to Columbus 32-15, check. Starting quarterback Luke Knight leaves school for family move across state, check. Loses to Armwood in freshman quarterback Will Griffin’s first start, check.

15 - Trinity Christian beat Columbia, 43-30

The Conquerors needed to beat a upset-minded Tigers team that stood toe-to-toe with them for awhile anyways.

16 - Venice beat No. 8 Sanford Seminole, 24-17

Venice needed a win in the worst way and they were able to get it against a very good Sanford Seminole team.

17 - Dillard lost to No. 2 Miami Central, 43-7

I mean we knew this would be a tough assignment for the Panthers, but they never really had a chance in this game versus the Rockets.

18 - Buchholz beat Vanguard, 24-21

In one of the Bobcats toughest games of the season, they were able to pass with flying colors over a very good Vanguard club.

19 - Homestead did not play; Bye week

The Broncos did not have a game, as they prepare to host South Miami on Friday.

20 - Rockledge lost to No. 21 Kissimmee Osceola, 31-7

Now its not so much of the fact that the Raiders lost the game, but more of how they lost in blowout fashion.

21 - Kissimmee Osceola beat No. 20 Rockledge, 31-7

The Kowboys flexed their muscles and handed the Rockledge Raiders their first loss of the season.

22 - Jones beat West Orange, 17-14

All these games between Orlando-area teams have not disappointed one bit and this one was no different.

23 - Naples beat Killian, 56-6

A Killian team many thought at the beginning of the season would be pretty good, didn’t play anywhere near up to par compared to Naples’ triple-option attack.

24 - Booker T. Washington did not play; Bye week

The Tornadoes did not have a game, as they prepare to host Jackson on Thursday.

25 - Clearwater Academy International beat Palmetto, 34-15

The Knights improved to 3-0 with a dominating win over the Tigers at home in Trinity, Florida.

