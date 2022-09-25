Iowa scores two defensive TD’s in win at Rutgers

(Iowa City) Iowa starts 1-0 in Big Ten play with a 27-10 triumph against Rutgers on Saturday.

Cooper DeJean’s 45 yard interception return in the 1st quarter put the Hawks up 7-3 and Kaevon Merriweather’s 30 yard fumble return in the 2nd quarter extended the advantage to 14-3. Iowa allowed 300 yard through the air, but only 61 on the ground.

Iowa had 277 yards of offense. Spencer Petras completed 11/17 passes for 148 yards. LeShon Williams rushed for 64 yards and one TD. Kaleb Johnson added 58 rushing yards.

The 3-1 Hawkeyes oppose #4 Michigan next week.