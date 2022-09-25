Read full article on original website
Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson on former teammate Drew Sanders
As freshmen in 2020, the two roommate linebackers were acclimating well in Tuscaloosa. Will Anderson Jr., a four-star from Georgia, had earned himself a starting job on his way to Heisman Award contention. His bunkmate at Alabama was Drew Sanders, a five-star Texas native, whose hype as a recruit led to a spot on special teams, earning player of the week twice. Between practices, they motivated each other, Anderson said.
The buzz Kool-Aid McKinstry punt returns cause on Alabama sideline
Alabama’s had some explosive punt returners over the years. There are still some who’ll say Javier Arenas’ 2007 touchdown following an LSU punt was the loudest they’ve heard Bryant-Denny Stadium. Cyrus Jones a few years after that became a weapon in Alabama’s 2015 national title run....
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Top SEC Team Could Be On Upset Alert This Weekend
A few weeks ago, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost fell to the Longhorns of Texas. Was it an anomaly or is the No. 2 team in the country beatable? We could find out this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama football could be on upset alert this weekend....
The wild view from the field as Alabama students sing Dixieland Delight
Alabama led Vanderbilt 48-3 but the student section was almost packed. The amped-up atmosphere of a night game in Bryant-Denny Stadium had one major element left on the plate. After scoring its second-to-last touchdown of the night, the first few notes of Dixieland Delight, a 1983 hit by the band Alabama set the crowd off.
Joseph Goodman: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ had a good run
There was an unexpected moment of Crimson Tide cultural appreciation on Monday night in Birmingham during a phenomenal concert by the soulful rock band War on Drugs. The outdoor show was at Avondale Brewery and the place was packed for a group whose hazy sound is unique and soothing like an old memory faded at the edges. I’m not a music writer, but War on Drugs is the kind of band everyone’s favorite aunt or uncle probably listens to on a Sunday night while studying for a continuing education course on indigenous woodcraft or comparative literature.
‘Played to their potential:’ What Vandy’s Clark Lea said about Alabama
Early in the second quarter, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea made the type of call you’d need to upset a dynastic program like Alabama. Down 7-3, the Commodores went for a 4th-and-1 on their on 34-yard line. Somewhat predictably, Will Anderson swallowed quarterback AJ Swann. And on the next...
What makes Alabama reunion with former 5-star LB Drew Sanders unique
Alabama will find itself in a unique spot Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. Looking across the field and seeing a former Crimson Tide player on the opposing sideline won’t be weird at this point in the transfer portal era. It had 17 players from last year’s team jump back into the pool, but the face they’ll see amid Arkansas’ sea of crimson Saturday isn’t like the others.
‘Beat that bully again’: UAB opens conference schedule seeking revenge at Rice
A challenge was presented to the UAB football team during the offseason and made all the more significant considering it came from an opponent with current bragging rights over the Blazers. “They were the bully, they were the ones we tried to find a way to beat,” Rice head coach...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Less separation between top teams in coaches and AP poll
Alabama’s smashing of Vanderbilt swung the minds of a few coaches and voters nationwide. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in the AFCA coaches poll and in the Associated Press Top 25, earning more first-place votes in each. It picked up two more in the coaches poll and one more in the AP. The Tide trimmed the gap between itself and No. 1 Georgia (4-0).
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 7
CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
South Alabama men’s basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB
South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
Georgia Gets Championship Themed Soft Drinks, Where’s Alabama’s?
The 2022 -2023 college football season is officially underway and Bama fans are hopeful that the Tide will be able to add another national championship win to their resume. In the 2021 season, things didn't end as well as Bama fans would've hoped. After defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the...
Sabbath ballgames, targeted executive, cemetery vandalism: Down in Alabama
The AHSAA is making a change in response to a school’s basketball playoff forfeit last winter. Law-enforcement authorities are saying that Atlanta politics are related to the vandalizing of a construction executive’s home in Mountain Brook. Vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum of William Rufus King. The...
Hurricane Ian: Here’s how Alabama is helping victims, evacuees as storm nears landfall in Florida
As Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday into Thursday, Alabamians are both heading toward the storm to help victims and animals as others are providing refuge to evacuees in Alabama. The Birmingham-based Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi is sending volunteers and staff to Florida...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
