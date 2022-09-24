Permits have been issued for the construction of a new multi-family development at 2120 North 7th Street in North Philadelphia East. The new building will rise three stories tall, with three residential units, all expected to be apartments. A pilot house at the top of the structure will provide access to a roof deck. In total, the building will space 3,216 square feet of space. 24 Seven Design Group is the architectural firm behind the project.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO