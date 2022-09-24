ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction Advances at 342 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philadelphhia YIMBY has revealed that construction has made significant progress at a six-story, 50-unit mixed-use building at 342 West Girard Avenue (also known as 342-54 West Girard Avenue) in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, as Philly YIMBY’s recent location visit has revealed. Designed by Coscia Moos Architecture and developed by Hightop Real Estate and Development, the 43,010-square-foot project will rise from a 8,124-square-foot footprint and include 2,252 square feet of retail, a basement, full sprinkling, and a parking garage. Permits list Ferraro Construction Group LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $4 million.
Construction Complete at 171 West Berks Street in Kensington

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction work is complete at a five-story, 28-unit rental building at 171 West Berks Street in Norris Square. Designed by Ambit Architecture, the building will feature ground-level retail and residential amenities such as a fitness center, bicycle storage, and nine parking spaces. The roof deck will offer a lounge area, a dog park, yoga space, and sweeping skyline views.
Permits Issued For 2120 North 7th Street In North Philadelphia East

Permits have been issued for the construction of a new multi-family development at 2120 North 7th Street in North Philadelphia East. The new building will rise three stories tall, with three residential units, all expected to be apartments. A pilot house at the top of the structure will provide access to a roof deck. In total, the building will space 3,216 square feet of space. 24 Seven Design Group is the architectural firm behind the project.
Construction Tops Out on The Cecil at 1641-45 North 2nd Street In Olde Kensington

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that construction has topped out at The Cecil, a mixed-use development under construction at 1641-45 North 2nd Street in Olde Kensington, North Philadelphia. Designed by CANNOdesign and developed by R+M Development Partners and BKP Development Group, the building will rise five stories tall, with commercial space on the ground floor and 20 residential units above as well as parking.
