Evansville, IN

Evansville to host its first ever ‘Pride Trunk-or-Treat’

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A collaboration is bringing Evansville its very first “ Pride Trunk-or-Treat ” this year.

River City Pride says they’re partnering with Greater Evansville Youth to put on the pride themed Halloween event for the community.

A spokesperson for the event says there will be games, candy, a costume contest, food trucks and drag. All ages are welcome and the spooky celebration is free to the public.

River City Pride says as a LGBTQ+ organization, their goal is to unite, educate, and serve the community. Earlier this year, they spread awareness with the Evansville Otters during “Pride at the Park”. The event was held at Bosse Field and offered several local resource groups that assist with LGBTQ+ issues.

As for “ Pride Trunk-or-Treat “, the event is being held at ECHO Community Healthcare on October 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Comments / 33

Jennifer littke
2d ago

Because now holidays must be co-opted by “marginalized” megalomaniacs who believe everything is about them? Halloween isn’t about heterosexual, cisgender, white anything. It’s a holiday to dress up as one wants; celebrate the “spooky”; and gorge on sugar for the love of Christ! If the only thing a person has to celebrate about themselves is their sexuality or their gender they are one dimensional, uninteresting/boring, and frankly narcissistic individuals.

Edub Tevei
2d ago

I mean really if you think about it nobody cares if you're gay, except people that you know. Your family and friends are the main and first to judge, so take it up with them don't ruin the holiday's...

Edub Tevei
2d ago

I'm not gay or anything and I believe in people standing for what they believe in ,but geez what do they want their own planet too!

