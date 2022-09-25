Evansville to host its first ever ‘Pride Trunk-or-Treat’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A collaboration is bringing Evansville its very first “ Pride Trunk-or-Treat ” this year.

River City Pride says they’re partnering with Greater Evansville Youth to put on the pride themed Halloween event for the community.

A spokesperson for the event says there will be games, candy, a costume contest, food trucks and drag. All ages are welcome and the spooky celebration is free to the public.

River City Pride says as a LGBTQ+ organization, their goal is to unite, educate, and serve the community. Earlier this year, they spread awareness with the Evansville Otters during “Pride at the Park”. The event was held at Bosse Field and offered several local resource groups that assist with LGBTQ+ issues.

As for “ Pride Trunk-or-Treat “, the event is being held at ECHO Community Healthcare on October 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

