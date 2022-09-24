ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Construction Anticipated at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington

Construction work has not yet started at Engine 29 Firehouse, a renovation and expansion project at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington, as noted in a recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY. The development will involve a rear five-story addition to the existing three-story firehouse. The ground floor of the existing structure will be renovated into commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units, as well as parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
Construction Underway at 949 North Marshall Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has noted that construction is well underway at a 34-unit townhouse complex planned at 949 North Marshall Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. Designed by Gnome Architects, the development will consist of homes each rising four stories tall. Each property will feature roof decks and rear balconies, and two-car garage, with a total of 68 parking spaces.
Permits Issued For 2120 North 7th Street In North Philadelphia East

Permits have been issued for the construction of a new multi-family development at 2120 North 7th Street in North Philadelphia East. The new building will rise three stories tall, with three residential units, all expected to be apartments. A pilot house at the top of the structure will provide access to a roof deck. In total, the building will space 3,216 square feet of space. 24 Seven Design Group is the architectural firm behind the project.
Construction Advances at 342 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philadelphhia YIMBY has revealed that construction has made significant progress at a six-story, 50-unit mixed-use building at 342 West Girard Avenue (also known as 342-54 West Girard Avenue) in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, as Philly YIMBY’s recent location visit has revealed. Designed by Coscia Moos Architecture and developed by Hightop Real Estate and Development, the 43,010-square-foot project will rise from a 8,124-square-foot footprint and include 2,252 square feet of retail, a basement, full sprinkling, and a parking garage. Permits list Ferraro Construction Group LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $4 million.
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
New 42-Unit Condo Project Coming to Fishtown

Riverwards Group is set to open a 42-unit mixed-use building at 2636 York St. in Fishtown next spring, adding for-sale condos to a neighborhood becoming saturated with rentals, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. In a growing community full of townhomes and a sprinkling of apartment buildings, the six-story Lenora is...
Silverstein Properties and Arden Group Sign Five Leases at 1735 Market Street ￼

Silverstein Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management firm, and Arden Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm, today announced five new lease signings at 1735 Market Street totaling more than 75,000 square feet. The five leases bring the building to 90% occupancy. They include:. UBS...
WHYY

To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law

Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
