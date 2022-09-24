Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
phillyyimby.com
Construction Anticipated at Engine 29 Firehouse at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington
Construction work has not yet started at Engine 29 Firehouse, a renovation and expansion project at 1221-25 North 4th Street in Olde Kensington, as noted in a recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY. The development will involve a rear five-story addition to the existing three-story firehouse. The ground floor of the existing structure will be renovated into commercial space, while the upper floors will be converted into nine residential units. Designed by Continuum Architecture, the new addition will allow the development to include an additional 20 residential units, as well as parking for 14 cars and 15 bicycles.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Underway at 949 North Marshall Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia
Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has noted that construction is well underway at a 34-unit townhouse complex planned at 949 North Marshall Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. Designed by Gnome Architects, the development will consist of homes each rising four stories tall. Each property will feature roof decks and rear balconies, and two-car garage, with a total of 68 parking spaces.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued For 2120 North 7th Street In North Philadelphia East
Permits have been issued for the construction of a new multi-family development at 2120 North 7th Street in North Philadelphia East. The new building will rise three stories tall, with three residential units, all expected to be apartments. A pilot house at the top of the structure will provide access to a roof deck. In total, the building will space 3,216 square feet of space. 24 Seven Design Group is the architectural firm behind the project.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Advances at 342 West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philadelphhia YIMBY has revealed that construction has made significant progress at a six-story, 50-unit mixed-use building at 342 West Girard Avenue (also known as 342-54 West Girard Avenue) in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia, as Philly YIMBY’s recent location visit has revealed. Designed by Coscia Moos Architecture and developed by Hightop Real Estate and Development, the 43,010-square-foot project will rise from a 8,124-square-foot footprint and include 2,252 square feet of retail, a basement, full sprinkling, and a parking garage. Permits list Ferraro Construction Group LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $4 million.
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
NBC Philadelphia
New 42-Unit Condo Project Coming to Fishtown
Riverwards Group is set to open a 42-unit mixed-use building at 2636 York St. in Fishtown next spring, adding for-sale condos to a neighborhood becoming saturated with rentals, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. In a growing community full of townhomes and a sprinkling of apartment buildings, the six-story Lenora is...
morethanthecurve.com
Future of Conshohocken’s Fayette Street on tap as Borough Council seeks candidates for Main Street Overlay Task Force
Conshohocken’s Borough Council has spent the past few months preparing to form a Main Street Overlay Task Force that will study a possible zoning overlay along all or a portion of Fayette Street that would determine what type of businesses could operate and/or how properties could be redeveloped. On...
Black Point Breeze residents protest development process, neighborhood gentrification
Several Point Breeze residents held a protest Saturday against new development in their neighborhood calling it racist. They want City Council members to address the development policies they currently have in place.
phillyvoice.com
St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction
Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10. St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT. The restrictions will...
Water main break floods streets in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia
Chopper 6 was over the scene as water filled the roadway.
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
A massive scrap yard fire in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section sent a black plume of smoke into the sky Tuesday evening.
billypenn.com
UC Townhomes residents get more time as HUD grants another affordable housing extension
Dozens of people living at the University City Townhomes now have until the end of the year to search for new homes. Two weeks before the West Philly development’s affordable housing subsidies were set to expire, the landlord reached an agreement with the federal government to extend the contract again.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Port Richmond residents upset after video shows sanitation workers tossing trash bins
"The Streets Department apologizes to the neighbors of 2800 block of E. Clearfield St. for this inappropriate behavior by sanitation employees," the city said in a statement.
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Board Votes to Proceed with 70-Property Acquisition for King of Prussia Rail Line
SEPTA's board of directors voted on Thursday to move forward with the acquisition of 70 sites to make way for its proposed King of Prussia Rail Line project, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 70 sites are located on or around the rail line's proposed path and would allow the...
rew-online.com
Silverstein Properties and Arden Group Sign Five Leases at 1735 Market Street ￼
Silverstein Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management firm, and Arden Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm, today announced five new lease signings at 1735 Market Street totaling more than 75,000 square feet. The five leases bring the building to 90% occupancy. They include:. UBS...
CBS Philly
University City Townhomes residents have until end of year to move out, property owner says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents of University City Townhomes now have until the end of the year to find new low-income housing, according to the property owner Altman Management.The company plans to sell the housing complex to developers.At one point, residents were trying to buy the property through a third party.
To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law
Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
