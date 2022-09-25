Read full article on original website
click orlando
Central Florida airports stopping flights due to Hurricane Ian. Here’s when
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian continues on a path toward Florida, Orlando International Airport and other area airports announced they are stopping operations on Wednesday morning. According to the Orlando International Airport’s website on Tuesday, flights and operations will stop at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
City of Deltona leaders to deliver Hurricane Ian update
DELTONA, Fla. – City of Deltona leaders are set to deliver an update on Hurricane Ian preparations Wednesday morning, as the storm gets closer to Central Florida. The conference is expected to start at the City Hall Chambers at 10 a.m. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
click orlando
WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek
Hurricane Ian crossed beyond Cuba and is expected to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as it starts to approach Florida. Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane. Take a look below...
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
Disney Evacuates Ahead of Potentially ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian Following Gov. DeSantis Warning
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida with potentially deadly results, Disney has evacuated thousands of guests out of Disney World in Orlando. The storm continues to grow in strength as it draws closer to the state. It’s expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
click orlando
Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida -- as of now
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system. Although it’s too early to know for sure, based on its current projected path, here’s a look at what counties in Central Florida could experience.
click orlando
Central Florida hospitals share safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida hospitals are implementing their safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Both Orlando Health and AdventHealth also reiterated that their hospitals are not shelters for the general public. You can find the evacuation shelter closest to you here. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach declares state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues toward Florida
The city of Ormond Beach, in following with the State of Florida, has declared a state of emergency. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. This order is...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Bethune-Cookman issues mandatory evacuation for students, staff
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University has issued a mandatory evacuation for students and staff beginning noon Monday. A lot of students left Sunday when the school put the notice out. Outside of the school’s dorms Monday morning, students began packing their cars. The school sent out the...
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties
As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. Those impacts may change as the storm’s path...
click orlando
WATCH LIVE: Seminole County officials give update on Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency shelters opened in Seminole County on Wednesday after evacuation orders were issued for flood-prone areas, mobile homes and people with special needs who need a safe place to stay. Areas most at risk in Seminole County include Lake Harney in Geneva, along the St....
flaglerlive.com
‘Extremely Dangerous’ Hurricane Ian Landfall, Then Path Through Flagler; Local Evacuations Readied
Last Updated: Tuesday, 5:58 p.m. For previous coverage, go here and here. To jump to sandbag locations, go here. For sheltering information, go here. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.–The latest forecast of the National Hurricane Center, issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday, places Hurricane Ian, on a straight path for the heart of Flagler County by early Friday morning, by which time Ian will be a tropical storm. The storm will have spent 36 hours crossing Florida from just south of Tampa Bay, its easterly rain and wind bands lashing Flagler the entire time.
click orlando
Flagler County leaders warn residents to prepare for ‘eventual’ evacuations
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County leaders are urging residents to prepare for “eventual” evacuations in the county as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The massive storm is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the coast of Southwest Florida.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents who live east of I-95 should prepare to evacuate, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Tuesday told residents who live east of Interstate 95, or in mobile homes or low-lying flood-prone areas, to prepare to evacuate as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. All residents in the county are being urged to complete their hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation amid Tropical Storm Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Due to the latest projections of Tropical Storm Ian, Bethune - Cookman University has announced a mandatory campus evacuation beginning on Monday. The school said in a statement released Saturday that they're encouraging students to begin making plans to evacuate the residence halls as early as Sunday — although the evacuation doesn't begin until noon on Monday.
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
click orlando
Colleges, universities announce closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced. As closures are announced, we will post them in this story. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App...
