Daytona Beach, FL

click orlando

Central Florida airports stopping flights due to Hurricane Ian. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian continues on a path toward Florida, Orlando International Airport and other area airports announced they are stopping operations on Wednesday morning. According to the Orlando International Airport’s website on Tuesday, flights and operations will stop at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

City of Deltona leaders to deliver Hurricane Ian update

DELTONA, Fla. – City of Deltona leaders are set to deliver an update on Hurricane Ian preparations Wednesday morning, as the storm gets closer to Central Florida. The conference is expected to start at the City Hall Chambers at 10 a.m. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek

Hurricane Ian crossed beyond Cuba and is expected to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as it starts to approach Florida. Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane. Take a look below...
FLORIDA STATE
Daytona Beach, FL
Florida State
Daytona Beach, FL
click orlando

Central Florida hospitals share safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida hospitals are implementing their safety plans ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Both Orlando Health and AdventHealth also reiterated that their hospitals are not shelters for the general public. You can find the evacuation shelter closest to you here. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. Those impacts may change as the storm’s path...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH LIVE: Seminole County officials give update on Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency shelters opened in Seminole County on Wednesday after evacuation orders were issued for flood-prone areas, mobile homes and people with special needs who need a safe place to stay. Areas most at risk in Seminole County include Lake Harney in Geneva, along the St....
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

‘Extremely Dangerous’ Hurricane Ian Landfall, Then Path Through Flagler; Local Evacuations Readied

Last Updated: Tuesday, 5:58 p.m. For previous coverage, go here and here. To jump to sandbag locations, go here. For sheltering information, go here. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.–The latest forecast of the National Hurricane Center, issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday, places Hurricane Ian, on a straight path for the heart of Flagler County by early Friday morning, by which time Ian will be a tropical storm. The storm will have spent 36 hours crossing Florida from just south of Tampa Bay, its easterly rain and wind bands lashing Flagler the entire time.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bethune-Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation amid Tropical Storm Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Due to the latest projections of Tropical Storm Ian, Bethune - Cookman University has announced a mandatory campus evacuation beginning on Monday. The school said in a statement released Saturday that they're encouraging students to begin making plans to evacuate the residence halls as early as Sunday — although the evacuation doesn't begin until noon on Monday.
LAKE MARY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Colleges, universities announce closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced. As closures are announced, we will post them in this story. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

