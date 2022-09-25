ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Idaho State Journal

Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in northern Utah mirrors national trend

Cache Valley in northern Utah has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan. But although cheese and dairy output here remain stronger than ever, changing economic conditions are leading to extinction of the small- to medium-sized dairies that made Cache County the state’s No. 1...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
FARMINGTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kjzz.com

Dad accused of using son's Instagram account to solicit teen photos

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A father in Brigham City has been accused of pretending to be his son on Instagram to try and solicit photos from teenagers. According to the probable cause statement, 39-year-old Brandon, who we are only identifying by his first name to protect the privacy of his son, is facing four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and a charge of online impersonation.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
ROY, UT
Herald-Journal

New Cache County assessor specially elected

In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell. The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

