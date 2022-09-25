Read full article on original website
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in northern Utah mirrors national trend
Cache Valley in northern Utah has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan. But although cheese and dairy output here remain stronger than ever, changing economic conditions are leading to extinction of the small- to medium-sized dairies that made Cache County the state’s No. 1...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
eastidahonews.com
Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
upr.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
WATCH: Wild video shows truck nearly causing accident on I-15
Wild dash cam video showing a truck nearly causing a massive accident on Interstate 15 has the Utah Highway Patrol urging drivers to be smart.
kvnutalk
Former Logan resident sentenced to prison for raping young girl in 2012 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old former Logan man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a young girl ten years ago. Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias was ordered to serve a term of 10-years-to-life, after a judge said sex abuse crimes cannot be tolerated by society. Farias was sentenced...
eastidahonews.com
Judge finds Utah man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on LDS mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield, Utah man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
kvnutalk
Mount Logan Middle School temporarily evacuated after triggered fire sensor – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Mount Logan Middle School was temporarily evacuated Monday morning after a fire alarm was triggered. The evacuation occurred just as classes were beginning for the day. In an email to parents, MLMS Principal Spencer Holmgren said emergency response vehicles responded to the school after a fire sensor...
kjzz.com
Dad accused of using son's Instagram account to solicit teen photos
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A father in Brigham City has been accused of pretending to be his son on Instagram to try and solicit photos from teenagers. According to the probable cause statement, 39-year-old Brandon, who we are only identifying by his first name to protect the privacy of his son, is facing four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and a charge of online impersonation.
Gephardt Daily
Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision
ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
Ogden movie theater workers go on strike, citing safety and security concerns
About a dozen employees at the Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden are going on strike, citing safety and security concerns after a recent break-in at the business earlier this week.
Shocking video shows 3-year-old walking out of Clearfield day care
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for Emerhys Guthrie ended up a nightmare for her mother.
Herald-Journal
New Cache County assessor specially elected
In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell. The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
