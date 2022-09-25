Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn't happy with how the 2022 campaign turned out for his team after they were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday. "Disappointed," Cora said, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith. "We felt like we had a good team coming into the season, and we just didn't perform. We were very inconsistent in a lot of aspects of the game. And we've just got to get better."

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO