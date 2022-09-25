Read full article on original website
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
Report: Yankees contemplating DFA'ing Chapman
The New York Yankees are considering designating reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Regardless, New York reportedly doesn't have any plans to bring back the seven-time All-Star when he becomes a free agent after the 2022 season. The struggling left-hander has posted...
Red Sox manager Cora disappointed with 2022: 'We just didn't perform'
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn't happy with how the 2022 campaign turned out for his team after they were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday. "Disappointed," Cora said, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith. "We felt like we had a good team coming into the season, and we just didn't perform. We were very inconsistent in a lot of aspects of the game. And we've just got to get better."
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed...
Orioles, Red Sox desperate for improved pitching
Through two of the four games in the series between the Baltimore Orioles and the host Boston Red Sox, the
Lindor believes Alonso has 'years like Aaron Judge' in his future
New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso has put together a terrific season, but his teammate Francisco Lindor believes there are bigger things to come for the 27-year-old slugger. "Really good year, but I don't think it's his best year yet," Lindor said Saturday, according to Mike Puma of...
Cardinals win NL Central for 5th time in 10 years
The birds are back on top of the NL Central. The St. Louis Cardinals secured a postseason berth for the fourth consecutive year after clinching their fifth NL Central title in the last 10 years with a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night at American Family Field. Catcher...
White Sox interim manager embarrassed by latest loss: 'That's not baseball'
Chicago White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo was not happy with his team following Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers, which officially ended its chances of winning the American League Central. "Today was the worst one. ... That's not acceptable. That's not baseball. That's not what the Chicago White...
Watch: Marlins' Bleier balks McNeil around bases in bizarre sequence
Miami Marlins reliever Richard Bleier entered Tuesday's game having never been called for a balk in 303 big-league appearances. It took him less than a full inning to triple his career total during one of the strangest sequences of the season. The madness for Bleier started after he gave up...
Yankees clinch AL East for 20th time in franchise history
The New York Yankees officially clinched the AL East, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday. The 95-59 Yankees will now hold home-field advantage in the ALDS after earning a first-round bye in the postseason. Yankee Stadium will host Games 1, 2, and, if necessary, 5.
Dodgers clinch NL's best record, secure home-field advantage through NLCS
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Sunday to clinch the best record in the National League and secure home-field advantage through the NLCS. The Dodgers, who also matched a franchise record with their 106th win of the season, will face the winner of the No. 4-5 wild-card matchup in the NLDS.
Rays' Baz to have Tommy John surgery, will miss 2023 season
Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Shane Baz will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign, manager Kevin Cash confirmed Saturday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Baz hasn't pitched since mid-July because of an elbow strain. The 23-year-old former top prospect authored a...
Can Denis Malgin Make the Maple Leafs Roster out of Training Camp?
Denis Malgin has returned from Switzerland to a Toronto Maple Leafs team that is much better and that can only help his chances of sticking around this time.
NHL・
Orioles bash Red Sox, slice AL wild-card deficit
BOSTON (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Boston Red Sox 14-8 on Monday night to gain a little ground in the playoff race. Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled...
MLB Tuesday best bets: Phillies to start fast vs. Cubs
Phillies (-165) @ Cubs (+140) The Phillies and Cubs are heading in opposite directions. Philadelphia has dropped seven of its last 10 games and is hanging on to the final NL wild-card spot by a thread. Meanwhile, Chicago - long since out of the playoff race - enter this contest...
Ranking the NHL's 6 best defense pairings entering 2022-23
Defending against the Connor McDavids, Auston Matthews, and Nathan MacKinnons of the world isn't easy, but hey, someone has to do it. It probably gets a little easier if you have one of these six pairs on your blue line, though. From already established duos to new partners on the...
NHL・
Blue Jays' Gausman miffed by special balls for Judge: 'Kind of weird'
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman isn't a fan of the special baseballs umpires are using for Aaron Judge's at-bats during his quest for 62 home runs. As the New York Yankees slugger inches closer to the milestone, umpires have been receiving a new set of baseballs for each of Judge's plate appearances. The balls are individually numbered to ensure they can be verified.
MLB・
