Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State: What to watch

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Jon Scheyer says Duke's identity will start with its defense

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has navigated the coaching change in Durham about as well as could be reasonably expected and now he's ready to embark on his inaugural season in 2022-23. By the Mike Krzyzewski retired in April, Scheyer had already secured the top recruiting class in the country...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

