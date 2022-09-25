Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State: What to watch
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Notebook: Virginia football preparing for sloppy conditions against Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The forecast for Virginia's trip to Durham isn't pretty. Hurricane Ian's track remains uncertain but the Cavaliers are making sure they are ready for several difference scenarios when it comes to playing in some rough conditions at Wallace Wade Stadium. “I’m from Louisiana,” said Virginia running back Mike...
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
Late Kick: NC State could upset Clemson in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between NC State and Clemson.
NC State DB Devan Boykin ahead of top-10 meeting with Clemson
NC State defensive back Devan Boykin spoke with members of the media following practice Tuesday ahead of the Pack's top-10 meeting with Clemson.
Jon Scheyer says Duke's identity will start with its defense
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has navigated the coaching change in Durham about as well as could be reasonably expected and now he's ready to embark on his inaugural season in 2022-23. By the Mike Krzyzewski retired in April, Scheyer had already secured the top recruiting class in the country...
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson pre-FSU press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media Tuesday afternoon as his Demon Deacons (probably?) get set to face Florida State Saturday night in Tallahassee. Here's.
